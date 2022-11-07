Kyle Muller Selected to 2022 International League All-Star Team

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Minor League Baseball(tm) (MiLB) announced today the league awards and All-Star teams for both Triple-A leagues. In a vote of league managers, Gwinnett Stripers pitcher Kyle Muller was selected as the International League's top Left-Handed Starter for 2022.

The 25-year-old Muller went 6-8 with a 3.41 ERA in 23 starts during his second season with the Stripers. He led the IL in strikeouts with 159, setting a new Gwinnett single-season record and making him just the second pitcher in Gwinnett history to win a league strikeout title (Kyle Wright, 137 strikeouts in 2021). Muller also ranked among the IL's top 10 in ERA (3rd), WHIP (5th, 1.18), innings (7th, 134.2), and lowest opponent average (T-7th, .240).

It is the second award given to Muller by MiLB this season, as he was also named the IL Pitcher of the Month for June. During the month, he ranked among league leaders in ERA (1st, 1.87), strikeouts (1st, 43), innings (1st, 33.2), and WHIP (2nd, 0.77) over five quality starts.

Muller is the 12th player in Gwinnett history to claim an IL Postseason All-Star award and just the second starting pitcher, joining Julio Teheran (2011).

International League Postseason All-Stars/Awards (Gwinnett History): 2009: Jairo Asencio (Reliever), Barbaro Canizares (DH) 2010: Barbaro Canizares (DH), Freddie Freeman (1B) 2011: Stefan Gartrell (OF), Julio Teheran (RH Starter) 2012: Ernesto Mejia (1B) 2013: Joey Terdoslavich (OF) 2014: Phil Gosselin (Utility) 2017: Ozzie Albies (2B) 2019: Damon Berryhill (Manager), Adam Duvall (OF)

2022: Kyle Muller (LH Starter)

The Gwinnett Stripers begin the 2023 season with Opening Night at Coolray Field on Friday, March 31 vs. Jacksonville. Memberships for 2023 are on sale now by calling the Coolray Field Ticket Office at 678-277-0340. For more information, visit GoStripers.com/memberships.

