Rewind: Leicy Santos with a STUNNER
Published on June 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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Watch the 2026 NWSL Challenge Cup presented by e.l.f. June 26 at 8PM ET on Prime Video. And don't miss the NWSL, back in action on July 3rd!
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 24, 2026
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