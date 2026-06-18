Washington Spirit Announces Special Ticket Offers for Second Half of Season

Published on June 18, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit announced a series of special ticket offers for the second half of the 2026 NWSL season today, giving fans multiple ways to experience matchday at Audi Field with four exclusive deals tied to home games from July through September.

The offers, available in limited quantities here, reflect a wide variety of matchday experiences designed to broaden the greater Spirit community and collaborate with other local teams. The Spirit has partnered with the Washington Nationals and Washington Mystics to celebrate the DC sports fan, is bringing back Spirit x Paws Night and has an exclusive deal for veterans.

"The second half of this season is going to be special, and we are excited to continue making Audi Field the best environment in the NWSL through new ways of welcoming fans," said Kim Bolt, Washington Spirit Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer. "We have designed these offers to tap into the passions and interests of our fanbase and the overall DC community and are looking forward to seeing them all come to life."

The four special offers, which are only available through these links, are as follows:

In Spirit of Service Night - July 3 vs. Houston Dash

Honoring the Independence Day weekend, the Spirit will donate a ticket to a veteran through Vet Tix for every special offer package sold. Fans can join the club in recognizing those who serve while taking in a Fourth of July weekend match at Audi Field.

Spirit x Nationals Sweatshirt Night - August 30 vs. Bay FC

In collaboration with the Washington Nationals, fans can purchase packages that include an exclusive Spirit x Nationals co-branded sweatshirt, available only through this offer. Packages include options with or without an accompanying ticket for the Nationals August 28th game against the Miami Marlins.

Spirit x Paws Night presented by IAMS - September 13 vs. Boston Legacy FC

For the second consecutive year, the Spirit will welcome four-legged fans to Audi Field for a dog-friendly matchday presented by IAMS. Ticket packages include dog-friendly access to the stadium, a special dog collar, and the opportunity to add a commemorative ticket for pups available at checkout.

Spirit x Mystics Hat Night - September 26 vs. Angel City FC

Celebrating Washington, D.C. as a premier city for women's sports, the Spirit and the Washington Mystics will partner on an exclusive co-branded hat available with ticket purchase. Packages will include tickets to the Mystics September 24 game against the Chicago Sky and the Spirit's September 26 match against Angel City FC.

All special offer packages are available now at washingtonspirit.com/spirit-special-offers. Fans are encouraged to purchase early, as each offer is tied to a specific match and available only while supplies last. More special ticket offers for the second half of the season will be available soon.







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Washington Spirit Announces Special Ticket Offers for Second Half of Season - Washington Spirit

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