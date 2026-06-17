Washington Spirit Welcomes Sol de Janeiro as Club's Official Body Care and Celebration Partner

Published on June 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit announced a partnership with Sol de Janeiro today, making the globally beloved body care brand the Official Body Care and Celebration Partner of the club. Known for its celebration of the infectious joy, confidence and warmth of the Brazilian spirit, the Spirit and Sol de Janeiro will enter a partnership that spans the 2026-28 seasons.

At the core of the partnership is a shared commitment to showing up fully and unapologetically. Together, the Washington Spirit and Sol de Janeiro will empower players as both athletes and women to step into their full selves, bringing confidence, joy, individuality, and unapologetic self-expression into every moment of their journey, on and off the field. The Spirit's matchday journey will now include Sol de Janeiro, as the brand will bring its signature body care and fragrance rituals into matchday, starting in the locker room - helping players take the pitch feeling their most confident and powerful. From that first moment through pregame fan anticipation to every goal and celebration that follows, this partnership creates a seamless connection between sport and beauty, rooted in confidence, joy, and self-expression.

"Welcoming Sol de Janeiro as our Official Body Care and Celebration Partner is an exciting moment for our club and for our fans," said Vice President, Corporate Partnerships Doug Vinci. "There's a genuine alignment between our organizations rooted in confidence, self-expression, and an unapologetic celebration of self. From our players' pregame time in the locker room to in-stadium celebrations, this partnership will be felt across every touchpoint of the matchday experience and we're proud to build something meaningful together in venue and in the community."

The collaboration will feature a "My Matchday Rituals" content series and reimagined player arrivals, highlighting how self-care and authentic style are integral to confidence on and off the field. In-stadium, the "Sol de Janeiro Celebration Cam" transforms every goal into a high-energy, shareable moment, while immersive activations, product sampling, and exclusive athlete inspired limited-edition drops bring the brand directly to fans. Beyond matchday, the partnership extends into the community with a shared commitment to empowering young athletes to build confidence in their bodies and bring their full personality onto the pitch. Through clinics, immersive matchday moments, and confidence-driven programming, Sol de Janeiro and Washington Spirit will help the next generation to play unapologetically - and to step onto the pitch feeling strong in who they are.

"We are thrilled to enter the world of soccer, a sport deeply intertwined with Brazilian identity, alongside a partner as trailblazing and game changing as the Washington Spirit. This partnership represents more than visibility in women's sports, it's a celebration of joy and confidence, and above all - community," said Jordan Saxemard, Chief Executive Officer at Sol de Janeiro. "We are proud to stand alongside the Washington Spirit and be part of the legacy being built in women's soccer, while championing how beauty confidently shows up in all of life's moments."

This collaboration redefines how beauty shows up in sport, establishing a new space where beauty and sport operate as one. Moving beyond visibility, it becomes part of the rituals, identity, and experience of the game itself, creating a new kind of matchday rooted in Sol de Janeiro's joy and celebration.

Together, the Washington Spirit and Sol de Janeiro are setting a new standard, moving beyond sponsorship to shared identity, where beauty becomes part of the sport's ritual, the performance, and the celebration. Fans are invited to celebrate the launch of this multi-year partnership on Friday, July 3 as the Spirit host the Houston Dash at Audi Field.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 17, 2026

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