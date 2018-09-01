Revs Sneak by Ducks in Pitcher's Duel

(York, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the York Revolution 3-2 on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series at PeoplesBank Park.

The Ducks took a 2-0 lead in the third inning when Jordany Valdespin scored on a balk by Revolution starter Troy Terzi and Taylor Ard followed later with an RBI double. Ryan Dent brought the Revs to within one in the bottom of the inning with a solo homer to left field off Ducks starter Jake Fisher.

It stayed that way until the bottom of the sixth when the Revolution scored a pair of two-out runs to take a 3-2 lead. Melky Mesa's RBI single and Isaias Tejeda's RBI double did the damage. Long Island put the tying run on base in each of the final three innings of the game but could not pull even.

Terzi did not factor into the decision but pitched five and two-thirds innings, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four. Michael Click (1-0) collected the win after tossing one and one-third scoreless innings of relief, striking out one. Fisher (6-7) took the loss, conceding three runs on five hits over five and two-thirds innings with three strikeouts. Dustin Richardson earned his first save of the year with a scoreless ninth inning, allowing a hit and striking out the side.

Miles Williams led the Flock offensively with three hits.

The Ducks and Revolution wrap up their three-game set on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at PeoplesBank Park. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on the Ducks official Facebook page, YouTube channel and at LIDucks.com. Right-hander Dennis O'Grady (5-3, 3.91) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Revolution southpaw Logan Williamson (6-4, 3.70).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, September 4th to begin a three-game series against the New Britain Bees. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's Breast Cancer Awareness Night at the ballpark, and there will be several breast cancer awareness organizations and coalitions in attendance with information about the services they provide. Following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to a Fireworks Spectacular. It's also a Two-Fer Tuesday and an Unused Ticket Day at the ballpark. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, are available by visiting the Bethpage Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX, CLICKING HERE or downloading the Ducks mobile app.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

