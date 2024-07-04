Revs Slam Stormers to Celebrate the 4th as Forney Wins 1,000th

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution provided afternoon fireworks on July 4th, using another big inning to complete the sweep of the Lancaster Stormers, 10-3 on Thursday in front of a season-high 6,352 fans at WellSpan Park. With the win, skipper Rick Forney earned the 1,000th win of his managerial career.

Michael Horrell used a double play ball to face the minimum in the first inning, and York jumped out early against Stormers starter Brady Tedesco.

After Colton Welker worked a two-out walk to keep the first inning alive, Jacob Rhinesmith pounded a two-strike pitch off the top of the Arch Nemesis for an RBI double, extending his hitting streak to 12 consecutive games.

York nursed the 1-0 lead until the bottom of the fourth inning. Tedesco grazed Kobe Kato with a curveball to start the inning before a single from Alfredo Reyes chased the starter. Carsie Walker entered in relief, walking Ciaran Devenney before Matt McDermott plated a pair with a single to center. Two batters later, Donovan Casey blasted a pitch over the batter's eye in center field for a grand slam, which brought his league leading RBI total to 71 as the York lead exploded to 7-0.

Jack Conley put the Stormers on the board in the top of the fifth with a solo home run over the Nemesis. Horrell (3-3) finished the inning with a strikeout, completing his day with five strong frames.

York got the run right back in the bottom half when Reyes launched a solo shot of his own over the wall in left to make it 8-1.

Lancaster got a run on a two-out double from Trace Loehr in the sixth off reliever Denny Bentley, cutting the lead to 8-2.

Rhinesmith put the cap on another big offensive day in the bottom of the sixth as he launched a two-run home run to the lawn in right center field, putting York into double digits for the 17th time in their past 41 games and extending the lead to 10-2.

Lancaster scratched across a run on a broken bat fielder's choice in the seventh, but Frankie Bartow ended things with a flyout, closing down the 10-3 win.

The game was scheduled for seven innings in advance of evening Independence Day festivities at WellSpan Park, following a 47-minute rain delay at the outset.

York (42-20) will look to tie their single half wins record on Friday when they host the Staten Island FerryHawks at 6:30 PM. Ethan Lindow takes the ball for York in the first half finale which features a Jersey Lunch Bag Giveaway (first 1,000 fans). It is also Unused Ticke Redemption Night as fans who bring unused tickets from the 2024 season into the Shipley Energy Ticket Office can exchange them for a complimentary ticket. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

Notes: York's lead in the North Division grows to a franchise record 12 games, which would tie the second largest division lead in a half in Atlantic League history (Southern Maryland, 2022 first half). The Revs have won 17 of their last 19 home games. The crowd of 6,352 was the Revs' second home crowd of 6,000-plus this season and their largest since July 4, 2021. The Revs have won three of their last four July 4 games, all at home. York improves to 11-1 in this season's War of the Roses series, having won seven straight which ties their all-time record head-to-head against Lancaster (2010, 2023). The seven straight wins is one shy of a franchise record against any opponent; York won eight straight head-to-head against Bridgeport in 2011 and against Camden in 2014. Casey's 71 RBI are two shy of a Revs single half record set by Carlos Franco in the first half of the 2022 season; it is tied for the second most in a single half, matching Chris Nowak's total from the 2012 second half.

