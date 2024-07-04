Gastonia Edges High Point, 7-6

July 4, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - Gastonia's Josh Stowers and Marc Flores hit back-to-back doubles in the ninth inning to break a 6-6 tie and lead Gastonia to a 7-6 win over High Point in front of a crowd of 4,045 at Truist Point on Thursday night.

The Rockers and Gastonia waged a back and forth battle all night long, with High Point overcoming a 6-4 deficit in the sixth with RBI hits from Jake Washer and Clayton Mehlbauer to knot the game at 6-6.

Gastonia opened the scoring with a run in the fourth on a triple by Josh Stowers and an RBI single from Flores. The Rockers bounced back with a pair of runs in fourth on Connor Owings' two-run homer for a 2-1 advantage.

In the fifth, Gastonia used a two-run homer from Kevin Watson, Jr. to move ahead 3-1 before the Rockers answered back in the bottom half of the inning with an RBI single from Martin Figueroa and a sac fly off the bat of Evan Edwards.

A three-run homer from Gastonia catcher Hidekel Gonzalez in the sixth gave the Baseball Club a 6-4 lead until the Rockers tied it in the bottom of the sixth.

Gastonia reliever Jake Miednik (W, 4-0) pitched the final two innings and allowed only one hit to earn the win. Jameson McGrane (L, 2-3) pitched the ninth for the Rockers and allowed the go-ahead run.

High Point will now start a three-game home series with the Lancaster Stormers on Friday night at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point. A postgame fireworks show will follow the game.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.