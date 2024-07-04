Gastonia Edges High Point, 7-6
July 4, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)
High Point Rockers News Release
HIGH POINT, N.C. - Gastonia's Josh Stowers and Marc Flores hit back-to-back doubles in the ninth inning to break a 6-6 tie and lead Gastonia to a 7-6 win over High Point in front of a crowd of 4,045 at Truist Point on Thursday night.
The Rockers and Gastonia waged a back and forth battle all night long, with High Point overcoming a 6-4 deficit in the sixth with RBI hits from Jake Washer and Clayton Mehlbauer to knot the game at 6-6.
Gastonia opened the scoring with a run in the fourth on a triple by Josh Stowers and an RBI single from Flores. The Rockers bounced back with a pair of runs in fourth on Connor Owings' two-run homer for a 2-1 advantage.
In the fifth, Gastonia used a two-run homer from Kevin Watson, Jr. to move ahead 3-1 before the Rockers answered back in the bottom half of the inning with an RBI single from Martin Figueroa and a sac fly off the bat of Evan Edwards.
A three-run homer from Gastonia catcher Hidekel Gonzalez in the sixth gave the Baseball Club a 6-4 lead until the Rockers tied it in the bottom of the sixth.
Gastonia reliever Jake Miednik (W, 4-0) pitched the final two innings and allowed only one hit to earn the win. Jameson McGrane (L, 2-3) pitched the ninth for the Rockers and allowed the go-ahead run.
High Point will now start a three-game home series with the Lancaster Stormers on Friday night at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point. A postgame fireworks show will follow the game.
