7,000+ Enjoy Fourth of July Victory for Flock

July 4, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Charleston Dirty Birds 5-4 on Thursday night in the rubber game of a three-game series before a past-capacity crowd of 7,059 at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Tillman Pugh's sacrifice fly to center field in the third inning off Ducks starter Stephen Woods Jr. gave Charleston a 1-0 lead. Frank Schwindel answered in the bottom of the third with an opposite-field three-run home run to right off Dirty Birds starter Mack Lemieux. Scott Kelly's RBI single through the left side in the fourth bumped the Ducks lead up to 4-1.

Keon Barnum drew a bases loaded walk in the seventh, closing the gap to 4-2, but the Ducks got the run back in the bottom of the frame when Chance Sisco scored on a double play. Phillip Ervin scored on an error in the eighth inning to make it two-run game at 5-3. Barnum lifted a solo homer to right in the ninth, trimming the Ducks lead to one, but the visitors were unable to pull even.

Woods Jr. (4-3) earned the win, tossing six innings of two-run ball, allowing seven hits and three walks while striking out eight. Lemieux (1-4) lasted four and two-thirds innings, conceding four runs on seven hits and three walks with one strikeout. Ramon Santos picked up his third save of the year, striking out four while giving up a run on a hit.

Sisco led the Ducks offense with three hits and a run, while Bradley Jr. added two hits, an RBI and a run and Schwindel drove in three runs.

The Ducks hit the road on Friday night to open a three-game series against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Meritus Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Left-hander Jimmy Robbins (3-2, 5.33) gets the start for the Ducks against Flying Boxcars righty Parker Markel (1-2, 4.44).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, July 9, to begin a three-game set with the York Revolution. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). As fans exit the ballpark following the game, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for a special offer from Francesco's Trattoria East Islip. It's also a Triple Play Tuesday, and if the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will be a grand prize winner of $25,000. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

