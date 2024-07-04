Casey Slam Gives York Sweep

July 4, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Donovan Casey capped a six-run fourth inning with a grand slam as York completed a three-game sweep of the Lancaster Stormers, 10-3, Thursday evening at WellSpan Park.

The game was shortened to seven innings due to a 45-minute rain delay prior to the first pitch and post-game festivities at the stadium that needed to stay on schedule.

York held a 1-0 lead going into the bottom of the fourth inning on a Jacob Rhinesmith RBI double off Brady Tedesco in the first inning. Tedesco (0-2) hit Kobe Kato with his first pitch of the inning, and, following a stolen base, Alfredo Reyes singled to center to send Kato to third.

Carsie Walker took over as Tedesco reached his pitch limit for the game. Walked loaded the bases with a free pass to Devenney and yielded a two-run single to center by Matt McDermott. Rudy Martin, Jr. walked for the seventh time in the series to reload the bases before Casey took Walker over the batter's eye for the grand slam and a 7-0 lead.

Reyes and Rhinesmith hit later homers for the Revolution, who won for the seventh straight time and 11th time in 12 meetings against the Stormers.

Jack Conley broke up a shutout bid by Michael Horrell (3-3) with a leadoff homer in the fifth. The Stormers also produced runs on a Trace Loehr double to left and Niko Hulsizer's force play grounder in the seventh.

The Stormers continue their six-game road trip at High Point on Friday, the final game of the first half. Max Green (4-4) will make the start for Lancaster against right-hander Cooper Casad. Fans may tune in on FloBaseball, beginning at 6:30.

NOTES: Damon Dues batted safely for the fifth straight game...Conley's homer was his fifth, all hit on the road...York has scored 121 runs in the 12 games against Lancaster this season...Gaige Howard is batting .346 since May 18.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 4, 2024

Casey Slam Gives York Sweep - Lancaster Stormers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.