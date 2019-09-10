Revs Shut out in Opener at Long Island

September 10, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release





(Central Islip, NY): The York Revolution were shut out by the Long Island Ducks, 4-0, dropping the opening game of a seven-game road trip on Monday night at Bethpage Ballpark. The Revs see their brief two-game winning streak halted, falling to 34-23 in the second half, now with a 3.5-game lead for first place with 13 games remaining in the regular season as their magic number remains 10 to clinch a second half division title.

The Ducks grabbed an early lead in the bottom of the first as Rey Fuentes snuck a leadoff double inside the third base line and scored on Lew Ford's ground ball single up the middle for a 1-0 start.

That was the only run allowed by York starter Mitch Atkins (10-5) who saw a franchise record nine-game winning streak snapped. Atkins worked six strong innings, tying another franchise record with his 16th quality start of the season in the tough-luck loss.

Ducks starter Vin Mazzaro was dominant carrying a one-hit shutout through the first four innings.

York had its best chance in the top of the fifth, loading the bases with no outs on singles by Carlos Franco and Ryan Dent sandwiching a hit by pitch of Melky Mesa. Mazzaro came back to record a pair of strike outs looking and a fly out to escape the threat unscathed.

Mazzaro (9-4) struck out nine with no walks and allowed just four hits over six innings to earn the win.

The Revs worked a pair of two-out walks from lefty reliever Felix Carvallo in the seventh but righty Myles Smith entered to record his first of four strike outs in 1.1 innings to deny the Revs again.

Deibinson Romero busted the game open with a three-run homer to left against York reliever Joe Jones with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, providing the final margin.

York righty Ricky Schafer struck out two in a 1-2-3 eighth inning to finish the effort on the mound for the Revs.

Notes: The win is Long Island's 11th in a row. York falls to just 3-10 against Long Island on the season; it is the first of eight meetings between the two teams over the next 11 games. Mazzaro has totaled 17.2 scoreless innings against the Revs this season. Atkins' 16 quality starts match Chris Cody (2013) for the franchise's single season record. York righty Dan Minor (7-8, 5.12) faces Long Island lefty Brian Matusz (1-2, 3.90) on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and WOYK on YouTube beginning at 6:15 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 10, 2019

Revs Shut out in Opener at Long Island - York Revolution

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.