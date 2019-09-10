Bees Cling to Win

Waldorf, MD - After spending seven days on the road, the Blue Crabs came back to Regency Furniture Stadium for the last homestand of the season. It was a must win a game that resulted in a heart breaking Blue Crabs loss at the hands of the New Britain Bees with a 3-2 final score.

Daryl Thompson (L, 15-8) got the start for the Blue Crabs on Tuesday night. In the top of the first inning he allowed a pair of unearned runs after an error from the sure gloved Blue Crabs right fielder, Rubi Silva. The only other source of Bees scoring came in the top of the fourth inning, the lone earned run that Thompson allowed this evening, which came on a Logan Moore sacrifice fly.

A pair of homers were the only manner of Blue Crabs scoring in the contest. Edwin Garcia hit one into the picnic deck in the bottom of the third inning, and Tony Thomas smacked his 15th of the season in the bottom of the sixth to make the score, 3-2, Bees.

The unearned runs in the first innings proved devastating to a Southern Maryland team that desperately needed a win this evening. The Bees took advantage and edged out the Crabs by a score of 3-2.

The Blue Crabs will return home tomorrow, Wednesday September 11th for game two of a three game set with the New Britain Bees, with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

