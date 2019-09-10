Matusz's Masterpiece Helps Ducks Tie Franchise-Long Winning Streak

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the York Revolution 3-1 on Tuesday night in the second game of a four-game series at Bethpage Ballpark.

Deibinson Romero's two-out, two-run home run to left-center field off Revolution starter Dan Minor in the first inning gave the Ducks a 2-0 lead. Daniel Fields added a two-out solo homer to center in the second, increasing the lead to three.

It stayed that way until the top of the seventh when Carlos Franco hit a two-out solo home run to center off Ducks starter Brian Matusz, trimming Long Island's advantage to 3-1. York put the tying runs on first and second with no outs in the eighth and on second and third with no outs in the ninth, but they could not pull even.

Matusz (2-2) earned the win, tossing six and two-thirds innings of one-run ball, allowing just two hits while striking out nine batters. Minor (7-9) took the loss, giving up three runs on 10 hits and one walk over six and one-third innings with six strikeouts. Cody Mincey collected his third save of the year with one and one-third scoreless innings, yielding two hits while striking out two.

Romero led the Flock with two hits, two RBIs, a run and a walk, while Fields added two hits, an RBI and a run. Lew Ford and D'Arby Myers chipped in with two hits apiece as well.

