Bees Continue Winning Ways With One-Run Victory Over Blue Crabs

September 10, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - New Britain Bees News Release





(Waldorf, MD) - The New Britain Bees (31-27, 66-61) defeated the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (28-30, 54-74) 3-2 at Regency Furniture Stadium on Tuesday evening in the opener of a three-game midweek series. The Bees have now won four consecutive games as well as ten of their last 11 and 21 of 29 overall contests played while improving to 9-1 in the month of September.

New Britain starting pitcher Cory Riordan (8-8) collected the victory after allowing just one run on four hits (one home run) in five innings pitched, walking one while striking out three. Southern Maryland starting pitcher Daryl Thompson (15-8) was tagged with the loss, surrendering three runs (one earned run) on five hits across eight innings on the mound, walking two and striking out six. 2019 Liberty Division All-Star Jim Fuller finished the ballgame off by tallying his team-leading 22nd save of the campaign.

New Britain took an immediate 2-0 lead versus Thompson in the top half of the first inning thanks to a run-scoring groundout produced by Jason Rogers that allowed Darren Ford to cross the plate after he gave the keynote in the matchup with a base-knock to left field, and a two-out RBI single off the bat of 2019 Liberty Division All-Star Jonathan Galvez that allowed Ryan Jackson to cross the plate who reached base on an error committed by Rubi Silva in right field by dropping a fly ball hit by the Bees shortstop. Southern Maryland got to within 2-1 in the last of the third courtesy of a solo home run with two men down from Edwin Garcia against Riordan. The visitors quickly regained a two-run cushion at 3-1 just one half-inning later when 2019 Liberty Division All-Star Logan Moore drove in Zach Collier by way of a sacrifice fly, the 60th rib-eye steak in 2019 for the New Britain backstop. The Blue Crabs cut the deficit to 3-2 with the four-bagger taking center-stage once again as Tony Thomas cracked a solo tater over the short porch in left in the home half of the sixth. With the Crustacean Nation hoping for a late-game comeback, the bullpen trio of Brady Dragmire, Grant Black, and Fuller had other ideas as they tossed three scoreless innings of relief, striking out four in the process. Fuller looked like his usual sharp self as the southpaw hustled off the mound to his left and made a tremendous sliding catch in foul territory on the first-base side to erase Rubi Silva on a bunt attempt, and then retired Jack McAdams on a slow roller hit in front of the plate that was pounced on by Moore for the 2-3 game-ending putout, stranding the tying-run at second in Cory Vaughn and the winning-run at first in the person of Joe Benson. Martinez led the way offensively with a pair of hits.

The Bees return to New Britain Stadium on Friday, September 13th when they welcome in the Sugar Land Skeeters. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. It will be another Fat Tire Friday in the Hardware City, as Fat Tire Belgian Ale Drafts will be available for just FIVE DOLLARS at any concession stand ALL NIGHT LONG!

