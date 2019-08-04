Revs Power Past Bees, Extending Massive Winning Streaks

August 4, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release





(New Britain, CT): The York Revolution powered past the New Britain Bees with four home runs in a 10-5 victory on Saturday night at New Britain Stadium. The Revs improve to 6-0 on their current road trip and have won seven straight overall in addition to 11 consecutive road games. Now 17-5 to begin the second half, the Revs have opened a three-game lead in the Freedom Division standings and will go for a series sweep and a perfect seven-game road trip on Sunday afternoon.

The Revs fell behind early as Jonathan Galvez homered to left in the bottom of the first to give New Britain 1-0 lead.

York answered right away in the top of the second. Carlos Franco led off the frame with a double to left-center and with one out, Melky Mesa launched a two-run homer to left field for a 2-1 York lead.

The back-and-forth battle continued as Logan Moore cracked a solo homer to right in the bottom of the second, tying it at 2-2 for New Britain.

Isaias Tejeda roped an RBI single to left-center in the top of the third as the Revs went back in front at 3-2.

New Britain took its final lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third. Rando Moreno led off with a single to right, stole second, and advanced to third on a throwing error by catcher James Skelton. Moreno scored as Darren Ford legged out an RBI infield single. After moving up to second on a ground out and stealing third, Ford scored on a sac fly to right by Galvez as the Bees went on top 4-3.

It remained that way until the fifth when the Revs used three long balls to take the lead for good. Justin Trapp led off the inning with a game-tying home run to left, his fifth of the season (all vs. New Britain) and second in as many nights. The 50th home run of his pro career leveled the score at 4-4. Two batters later, Telvin Nash drilled a go-ahead solo homer off the scoreboard in left, the 200th of his pro career and league-leading 28th this season. Tejeda followed by slamming a solo shot of his own to left for his 14th of the season. It marked the Revs' eighth set of back-to-back home runs on the year and fourth by the Nash-Tejeda duo, all in the last 21 games.

Ryan Dent tripled off the right field wall in the top of the sixth and scored on Skelton's RBI single to right-center as the lead grew to 7-4.

Revs starter Mitch Atkins (7-4) worked scoreless ball over his final three innings, lasting six frames to earn his sixth consecutive win. He retired 10 of the final 12 batters he faced, taking over the team lead in victories.

The Bees inched closer in the bottom of the seventh as Moreno led off with another single and steal of second, took third on a fly out, and scored sliding behind a tag on a disputed call on Jared James' fielder's choice grounder to make it 7-5. With two men on, Cesar Cabral entered in a critical spot and retired Jason Rogers on a big double play to end the threat, before working a 1-2-3 eighth out of the Revs bullpen.

York added three tack-on runs late to put the game on ice. Angelys Nina provided an RBI single to right-center and Tejeda drove in a run on a fielder's choice in the top of the eighth. Skelton struck a two-out RBI double to left-center in the top of the ninth to close the scoring at 10-5.

Jameson McGrane closed out the victory with a scoreless ninth out of the Revolution bullpen.

Notes: The Revs blasted three home runs in one inning for the fifth time in franchise history and second time this season (also June 10 vs. High Point); York had not previously performed the feat since 2013. It was York's seventh game of four or more home runs this season; no other team in the Atlantic League has more than two. The Revs now lead the league with 115 home runs, 16 more than the next closest club (High Point). The Revs' seven-game winning streak is one shy of matching a club record, previously tied this season from June 25-July 5. York's six wins on the current road trip matches a club record for the second straight road trip; it had not previously happened since 2015. The 11-game road winning streak is now more than double the previous franchise record of five straight road wins, also matched earlier this season. York has now won 14 of its last 15 series. The Revs' three-game division lead is their largest since 2017. The Revs are 11 games over .500 at 51-40 for the first time since 2016. York's 17-5 record in the second half continues the best start to any half in club history. The Revs have won 10 of their last 11 against the Bees. York righty Dan Minor (6-5, 4.42) faces New Britain right-hander Devin Burke (1-4, 4.32) on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and WOYK on YouTube beginning at 1:15 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.