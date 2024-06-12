Revs Nipped by Ducks in Extras

June 12, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(Central Islip, NY): The York Revolution dropped the opening game of a six-game road trip, 6-5 to the Long Island Ducks in 11 innings at Fairfield Properties Ballpark on Tuesday night.

York jumped to a first inning lead as Donovan Casey slammed a solo homer to the batter's eye in center.

Kobe Kato added to it with a solo tater to right center leading off the third.

York had the makings of a big inning in the third as Mike Berglund singled and Long Island pitcher Daniel Corcino uncorked a throwing error on Matt McDermott's bunt. Rudy Martin Jr bunted for a hit to load the bases with no outs. Casey drove a sac fly to deep left center bringing Berglund home, but McDermott attempted to also score from second on the play and was cut down at the plate. David Washington scalded a liner to second, but Ivan Castillo made a leaping grab to prevent a run, limiting the Revs to a 3-0 lead.

Tyler Dearden connected on a three-run homer to right in the bottom of the third as the lead suddenly vanished into a 3-3 tie.

McDermott drilled a solo homer to left in the top of the fifth, spotting York another lead at 4-3.

Long Island rallied with four consecutive hits in the bottom of the fifth, again drawing even as Ryan McBroom tied it with a base hit to left. With the bases loaded and no outs, Revs starter Michael Horrell buckled down and escaped with no further damage, striking out Alex McGarry and inducing a 6-4-3 double play off the bat of Hector Gomez to keep it tied.

The game became a battle of the bullpens, both of which were excellent.

York threatened with two runners aboard in both the seventh and ninth innings, but struggled with a rash of strike outs as they were fanned nine times between the seventh and tenth innings.

Nelvin Correa fired a perfect sixth and Denny Bentley escaped a big jam in the seventh, inducing another inning-ending double play with the bases full to keep it tied.

Will Carter and Matt Turner both enjoyed clean frames in the eighth and ninth as the game went to extras.

Casey's deep fly out advanced York's runner to third base with two outs in the top of the 10th, and a wild pitch brought home Ciaran Devenney for a 5-4 lead.

For the third time, Long Island answered back to draw even as Sisco tied it with a single the other way. Tom Sutera came up big though, retiring Gomez on a foul pop up and striking out Ivan Castillo who was ejected arguing the call, stranding two runners to force an 11th inning.

After failing to score in the top half, the Revs' bid for their second extra-inning win in four contests came to a close as Scott Kelly ripped a walk-off single down the left field line, ending the Ducks' three-game losing streak and shrinking York's first place lead over Lancaster to one game in the North Division.

Notes: York falls to 2-1 in extra-inning games on the year. The Revs had not played an 11-inning game since July 30 of last season but have now played two such games in the past four contests. McDermott extended his hitting streak to seven games with his fifth inning homer, his seventh long ball of the year. Washington lost an eight-game hitting streak. Horrell lost a 12-inning scoreless streak. The loss is the Revs' second walk-off defeat of the year compared to two walk-off victories. The Revs are now tied for the league lead with 39 double plays turned on defense. It was the Revs' first extra inning game at Long Island since 2019 and their longest against the Ducks since 2015.

Up Next: York will look to even the series Wednesday at 6:35 PM as LHP Ethan Lindow (2-4) faces LHP Mike Montgomery (1-1). Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:15 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 12, 2024

Revs Nipped by Ducks in Extras - York Revolution

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.