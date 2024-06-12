Dirty Birds Hit Three Home Runs to Defeat Southern Maryland

(Charleston, WV) - The Dirty Birds defeated the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 6-3 in the matinee Wednesday game. The Dirty Birds came from behind again scoring four unanswered runs in the back half of the game.

The bats warmed up after being hitless through three innings. The Dirty Birds combined for nine hits and three of them were home runs. Keon Barnum hit his seventh home run and Gabriel Cancel hit home runs 15 and 16. The short stop leads the Atlantic League with 16 home runs.

The Dirty Birds pitching staff gave up three runs off eight hits while striking out ten batters. Joan Martinez struck out the side in order in the eighth inning.

The Dirty Birds host Southern Maryland Thursday for the series finale. Thursday is the final game of the nine-game homestand for Charleston.

