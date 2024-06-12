Ducks Announce Unused Ticket Days for June & July

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that June 18-20 and July 9, 10 and 19 will all be Unused Ticket Days at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. Fans who were unable to make it out to a ballgame earlier this season and are still in possession of their unused tickets can exchange them for tickets of equal or lesser value at the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, subject to availability.

Those interested in exchanging their unused tickets can do so by visiting the ballpark box office ONLY, which is open Monday to Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and during all Ducks home games. Tickets can be exchanged for games June 18-20 against the Staten Island FerryHawks, July 9 and 10 against the York Revolution and July 19 against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. A $1 ticket surcharge fee will be applied on all tickets exchanged, and tickets may not be exchanged online or by phone.

Highlights for the Unused Ticket Day games include:

June 18: Foam Fingers, courtesy of Drake's Cakes (first 1,500 fans) / Francesco's Trattoria Tuesday (special offer as fans exit the ballpark) / Triple Play Tuesday (Chance to win $25,000 if the Ducks turn a triple play)

June 19: 2004 Championship 20th Anniversary Series - Kimera Bartee Oversized Baseball Cards (first 1,500 fans) / Waddle In Wednesday (Spend $100+ in the Waddle In Shop and receive a $10 off voucher for a future purchase)

June 20: Super Hero Night with appearances by Spider-Man and Captain America and Kids Health & Safety Expo, presented by Stony Brook Children's Hospital / Tex's Chicken & Burgers Thursday (special offer as fans exit the ballpark) / Thirsty Thursday (drink specials throughout the game and Duck Club open to all fans)

July 9: Francesco's Trattoria Tuesday (special offer as fans exit the ballpark) / Triple Play Tuesday (Chance to win $25,000 if the Ducks turn a triple play)

July 10: Irish Heritage Night / Waddle In Wednesday (Spend $100+ in the Waddle In Shop and receive a $10 off voucher for a future purchase)

July 19: Ducks T-Shirts, courtesy of Discover Long Island (first 1,500 fans) / Tap Room Friday (special offer as fans exit the ballpark)

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 707 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

