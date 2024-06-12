Revolution Edge Ducks in Back-And-Forth Battle

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the York Revolution 10-6 on Wednesday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

York grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning on David Washington's RBI single to right field. Long Island answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame off Revolution starter Ethan Lindow on back-to-back solo home runs by Ivan Castillo and Ryan McBroom plus a sac fly off the bat of Tyler Dearden.

The Revolution countered with a three-run inning of their own in the third off Ducks starter Mike Montgomery to take a 4-3 lead. Donovan Casey's RBI double and Trey Martin's two-run double did the damage. It stayed that way until the sixth when the Ducks leapfrogged back in front 6-4 on Dearden's two-run double to right and Manuel Geraldo's single to center.

A five-run seventh inning allowed York to re-take the lead in the seventh at 9-6. Colton Welker's RBI single and Alfredo Reyes' three-run triple highlighted the inning. Casey added an RBI double in the eighth to round out the scoring.

Montgomery did not factor into the decision but lasted six innings, giving up five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four. Lindow (3-3) picked up the win despite allowing six runs on six hits and two walks over six innings with one strikeout. Peyton Williams (0-1) took the loss after being charged with two runs on two hits in relief. Alex Valverde collected his first save of the season with three scoreless innings of relief, yielding a hit and two walks with two strikeouts.

Castillo led the Ducks offensively with two hits, an RBI and a run. Hector Gomez added two hits and a run, Dearden drove in three runs, and McBroom had a hit, an RBI, two runs and a walk.

The Ducks and Revolution wrap up their three-game set on Thursday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,200 fans in attendance will receive Duck Baseball Caps, courtesy of Petro Home Services. It's a Tex's Chicken and Burgers Thursday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons with a special offer from Tex's as fans exit the ballpark following the game. It's also a Thirsty Thursday, and fans can enjoy a special buy one, get one half-price offer on NÜTRL Hard Seltzer during the game. The Duck Club will also be open for all fans to enjoy. A starter to be determined toes the rubber for the Ducks against Revolution southpaw Aaron Fletcher (3-2, 3.26).

Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the gmae can follow all the action live on FloBaseball.

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 707 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

