Revs' Five-Game Winning Streak Halted

June 2, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, NY): The York Revolution saw their five-game winning streak come to an end, falling to the Long Island Ducks 4-2 on Saturday night at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. The Revs' (21-13) first place lead in the North Division shrinks from three games to two as they'll go for a series win on Sunday afternoon.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth when Frank Schwindel connected on an opposite field two-run homer to right, spotting Long Island a 2-0 lead.

Alex McGarry tagged a solo homer to right an inning later, as the only damage against York starter Aaron Fletcher came via his first two home runs allowed all season.

York struggled to get good wood offensively against Stephen Woods Jr who took a shutout into the seventh. That bid ended when Jacob Rhinesmith slashed a two-out, two-strike RBI double down the left field line, plating David Washington who had doubled earlier in the inning.

Rhinesmith's second hit of the game chased Woods Jr who was lifted in favor of reliever Peyton Williams. Alfredo Reyes greeted the new righty with a grounder to short that was muffed by Manuel Geraldo for an error. Rhinesmith sprinted around third, scoring all the way from second on the play to cut the deficit to 3-2. It marked the third time in the last four games that a Revs baserunner scored from second on an infield grounder.

Long Island put up an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth. York reliever Nelvin Correa recorded the first two outs, but a walk to pinch hitter Tyler Dearden preceded an RBI double to right by Taylor Kohlwey, providing the eventual 4-2 final.

Ducks relievers Ramon Santos and Sam Delaplane retired the side in order in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively.

Fletcher (3-2) suffered the loss despite his fourth straight quality start, charged with three runs on six hits over six innings. He walked two and struck out six, and has now allowed three runs or fewer in all seven of his starts.

York lefty Neil Lang worked a 1-2-3 eighth.

York righty Jon Olsen (2-0, 1.28) faces Ducks lefty Jimmy Robbins (debut) on Sunday at 1:35 PM. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 1:15 PM.

Notes: York's 21-13 record is tied with the 2014 club for the best in franchise history through 34 games. The loss is just the fifth in the last 16 games for York (now 11-5 on that stretch). It's just the fifth road loss of the season (12-5). York entered the game with the league's top scoring offense and had batted .310 with 8.2 runs per game over the previous 12 contests; it is their lowest run total in a nine-inning game in the past 10 games. Rhinesmith (2-for-4) extended his hitting streak to seven consecutive games.

Revs catcher Ciaran Devenney reached base safely in both plate appearances (single, walk) and threw out two attempting base stealers at third.

