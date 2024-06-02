Revolution Slug Past Ducks in Series Finale

June 2, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the York Revolution 16-7 on Sunday afternoon in the rubber game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Revolution were led offensively by Rudy Martin Jr., who finished the day with five hits, including a triple and a home run. He drove in one run and scored five times. Donovan Casey and Trey Martin each added three hits, three RBIs and three runs for York. David Washington totaled three hits as well, including a homer, two RBIs and three runs.

Long Island's offense was led by Scott Kelly's three hits, one of which drove in a run. Tyler Dearden chipped in with a pair of hits, including his seventh longball of the season, scoring twice and drawing a walk. Taylor Kohlwey also had two hits, scored a run and walked twice.

Revolution starter Jon Olsen (3-0) collected the win, tossing five and two-thirds innings, allowing six runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out five. Ducks starter Jimmy Robbins suffered the loss, surrendering five runs on seven hits in four innings with seven strikeouts.

The Ducks hit the road on Tuesday night to open a three-game series against the High Point Rockers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball . Left-hander Wei-Yin Chen (2-1, 4.78) gets the start for the Ducks against Rockers righty Cam Bedrosian (season debut).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, June 11, to begin another three-game series against the Revolution. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). As fans exit the ballpark following the game, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for a special offer from Francesco's Trattoria East Islip. It's also a Triple Play Tuesday, and if the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will be a grand prize winner of $25,000. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX .

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 707 games all-time . For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.