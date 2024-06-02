Rockers Pull away from Lexington with Big Seventh

LEXINGTON, Ky. - The High Point Rockers used a six-run seventh inning to explode past the Lexington Legends 8-5 on Sunday afternoon at Legends Field. The win moved High Point to within a game of first place in the Atlantic League's race for the first half South Division pennant.

The game was scoreless until the fourth inning when Connor Owings and Colin Moran hit back-to-back homers to give the Rockers a 2-0 lead.

Lexington answered back in the bottom of the fourth, taking advantage of three singles and a pair of Rockers errors to tie the game at 2-2.

High Point exploded for six runs in the seventh. With one out, Gavin Johns doubled and D.J. Burt drew a walk from Lexington starter Dustin Beggs (L, 1-3). Ryan Grotjohn reached on an error that allowed Johns to score and give the Rockers a 3-2 lead. Ben Aklinski reached on a fielder's choice that allowed Burt to score for a 4-2 advantage. After Owings reached on another fielder's choice, Moran followed with a run-scoring single that plated Grotjohn before Zander Wiel unloaded a tape-measure home run that put High Point on top 8-2.

Taylor Guerrieri (W, 2-2) went six innings for the Rockers and allowed just three hits and two runs, both unearned, while walking three and striking out two. Zach Muckenhirn shut out the Legends in the seventh and eighth frames, allowing just one hit while fanning four.

Lexington used a pair of walks from reliever Austin Ross and a triple to plate three runs to account for the 8-5 final score.

Johns and Moran led the Rockers with a pair of hits each while Wiel finished with three RBI and Moran had two.

The Rockers improved to 21-14 on the season while Gastonia, which lost at Staten Island, stands at 22-13.

The Rockers will return home and start a three-game home series with Long Island on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point. It will be Long Island's only visit to High Point this season.

