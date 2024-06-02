High Point Rockers Outlast Lexington Legends' Late Surge

June 2, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Legends battled hard, but a six-run seventh inning by the High Point Rockers proved too much to overcome, resulting in an 8-5 defeat in front of a spirited home crowd. Despite a gritty ninth-inning rally, the Legends couldn't claw back to seal the win.

The game seemed to be a pitching duel for the first three innings. Dustin Beggs kept High Point at bay, while Lexington's offense struggled to capitalize on early opportunities against Tyler Guerrieri. The score remained deadlocked until the fourth inning when both teams finally broke through.

High Point drew first blood in the fourth with a back-to-back homeruns by Connor Owings and Colin Moran, but Lexington promptly responded in the bottom half. Errors by the Rockers' defense allowed two runs to cross the plate to even the score. The Legends' defensive efforts kept them in contention.

Things seemed to fall apart in the seventh for the Legends. Gavin Johns hit a double to start off a 6-run burst, and High Point capitalized on defensive miscues and a tiring Beggs to break the game open, putting Lexington in an 8-2 hole.

Facing an uphill battle, the Legends put on a show in the ninth. Payton Roberston crushed an electric triple to bring home two runs, followed up by a sacrifice from Osmy Gregorio to score the 3rd run. Despite the momentum shift, Austin Ross managed to strike out secure the final strikeout for the Rockers' victory.

Despite the loss, the Legends showed their offensive ability, particularly with their ninth-inning rally. Drew Jemison's performance continues to be a bright spot, and the team will look to build on these late-game positives. Defensive lapses and a pivotal seventh inning ultimately sealed their fate, but Lexington's resolve remains unquestionable.

The Legends head on the road this week to face the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on Tuesday. They'll be back home on June 11th to host the Gastonia Baseball Club at 6:45 PM. Tickets can be purchased online at LexingtonLegends.com, or in person at the box office at Legends Field.

