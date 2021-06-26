Revs Drop Pair to Crabs in Friday Twinbill

(Waldorf, Md.): The York Revolution dropped a pair of seven inning contests to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in a doubleheader on Friday at Regency Furniture Stadium, falling 5-4 in the opener on a walk-off home run before coming up on the short end of a 10-5 decision in the nightcap. It kicks off a seven-game road trip for the Revs who will look to rebound on Saturday evening.

The Revs struck right away for a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning of the opener as Darian Sandford lined a single to center and Yan Sanchez drilled a two-run homer to left.

Revs starter Austin Steinfort held the Crabs scoreless through the first two innings but ran into trouble in the third. Zach Collier tied it with a two-run homer down the right field line, halting Steinfort's streaks of 7.2 innings without allowing a run and 8.1 innings without allowing a hit. Southern Maryland made it a four-run inning, scoring on an error and a wild pitch for a 4-2 lead.

Crabs starter Austin Glorius kept the Revs quiet after the Sanchez homer in the first but the offense put together an uprising in the fifth, rallying to tie the game at 4-4. Sandford was the spark again drawing a one-out walk and stealing second, before scoring on a Sanchez single to left. Sanchez advanced on a wild pitch and moved to third on an error, coming home on a Carlos Castro single to right as Castro picked up his league-leading 28th RBI.

The game remained deadlocked until the bottom of the seventh when Josh McAdams jumped on one and tagged a walk-off home run over the short porch in left for the 5-4 final.

The Revs scored in the top of the first again in the nightcap as Sandford drew a leadoff walk and promptly stole his league-leading 20th base of the season. Sanchez blooped a single to center giving him hits in 14 of his first 15 games with York, and Sandford raced home on a wild pitch for an early 1-0 advantage.

Southern Maryland answered quickly as Kent Blackstone singled to center and escaped a rundown to avoid a potential caught stealing. After a walk advanced Blackstone to second, he raced all the way home on a sac fly to deep right-center off the bat of Collier, evening the score at 1-1.

Southern Maryland rallied to take the lead an inning later, with two-out RBI singles from Will Decker and Blackstone, and a bases clearing three-run double down the left field line by Alex Crosby as the five-run outburst gave the Crabs a 6-1 lead.

The Revs chipped away in the third as JC Encarnacion chopped an RBI fielder's choice to short plating Sandford who had set the table again with a leadoff single and steal. Another run crossed on a two-out error by shortstop Michael Baca as the Revs pulled within 6-3.

McAdams continued his huge night and blew the game open with a line drive grand slam to left in the bottom of the fourth, ballooning the lead to 10-3.

Castro launched a solo homer to left-center in the top of the fifth to make it a 10-4 game on his eighth home run of the season and sixth in the last nine games.

The Revs plated one final run in the top of the sixth on McAdams' third error of the game at third base.

York will send Jake Welch (1-1, 6.52) to the mound on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. opposite Southern Maryland's Sam Burton (0-2, 9.87). Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and the WOYK YouTube channel beginning at 6:15 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

