Barnstormers Take Second Straight from West Virginia

Another peculiar end to a ballgame saved the night for the Lancaster Barnstormers on Saturday.

Pinch hitter Yovan Gonzalez lost contact with second base and was tagged out by shortstop Cleuluis Rondon for the final out as the Barnstormers locked up an 8-6 victory over the West Virginia Power at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Lancaster led, 8-5, entering the top of the ninth. Scott Shuman walked leadoff batter Jimmy Paredes but struck out the next two looking for his sixth save. However, he put Alberto Callaspo aboard on a 3-2 pitch, bringing the catcher's spot up to represent the tying run. Gonzalez, an Atlantic League veteran was summoned from the dugout to bat for Alfonso Reda. The right-handed batter dropped a soft liner inside the right field line, easily scoring Paredes and sending Callaspo to third. Gonzalez went past the bag, cheating Elmer Reyes, the on deck batter, out of a chance at heroics.

The game was largely a matchup of newly acquired pitchers. Virginia native Cody Boydstun worked for the Barnstormers and lasted 3 2/3 innings before being lifted for a medical reason in the fourth. Another new signee, Ryan Evans followed, and Francisco Mendoza threw two more innings later in the game.

West Virginia went with Joe Harris, who had thrown an inning earlier in the week after a five-season hiatus from the professional ranks. Newcomers Maddux Conger and Bret Clarke were also used by the Power, operating for the night in retro uniforms as the Charleston Charlies.

Boydstun allowed a run in the first on a single by Scott Kelly, double by Teodoro Martinez and sacrifice fly by Jose Tabata. Four singles for the Barnstormers countered in the bottom of the inning with Alejandro De Aza's soft liner over Kelly's head at short driving home two.

After the Power tied the game in the top of the fourth, Caleb Gindl tied a franchise record by homering in his sixth consecutive game, a two-run shot to right for a 4-2 edge.

The combo of Kelly and Martinez opened the fifth with a single and double again off Evans (1-0). This time, Tabata reached on a throwing error. Paredes blooped a single into right to make it 4-3. A wild pitch tied the game, and Callaspo scored the lead run with a single.

Eleardo Cabrera (0-1) was reached for four runs in the bottom of the inning. Trayvon Robinson grounded a single into right with one out and moved to second when Paredes made a diving stop of a grounder by De Aza but could not get off an accurate throw to second. A wild pitch moved the runners to second and third, and Lancaster tied the game on a sacrifice fly by Kelly Dugan. After Blake Allemand reached on catcher's interference, Anderson De La Rosa plugged the gap in right center for a two-run double and the lead. Three walks followed to force home De La Rosa with an insurance run.

The series will conclude on Sunday at 1:00 PM. Augie Sylk will make the start for Lancaster against former Colorado Rockie Manny Corpas.

NOTES: Gindl tied the home run streak set by Ryan Harvey...He has seven homers in eight games and eight in the last 11, driving in 17 runs in that stretch...Lancaster finished the night one game behind first place Southern Maryland in the Northern Division...De Aza recorded three hits...The Barnstormers are now 4-4 at home.

