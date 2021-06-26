Lexington Pulls awar from Rockers

LEXINGTON, Ky.- Trailing by a single run in the sixth inning, the High Point Rockers couldn't keep the game close, falling to the Lexington Legends 10-3 on Saturday night at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.

Lexington scored two runs in the first inning off Rockers starter Craig Stem (0-4) when a Keon Barnum single scored Brandon Phillips and D.J. Peterson. High Point would tie the game at 2-2 in the top of the second. However, when Stuart Levy doubled in a run, and Tyler Patane drove in a run on a ground out. The RBI was the first of Patane's professional career.

Lexington, playing as the Lexington Hustlers on Throwback Night, would answer right back as Cole Sturgeon homered for the third time this series (and the fourth time against the Rockers in five games). The two-run blast gave Lexington a 4-2 lead after two innings.

In the fourth, Michael Russell doubled in a run to cut the Rockers' deficit to 4-3, but Stem ran into trouble in the sixth, surrendering three runs on a Tillman Pugh double and another on an RBI single by Phillips. Lexington was aided by a pair of Michael Russell errors that extended the inning.

The Legends added two more runs in the seventh on a Roberto Baldoquin double and a Pugh groundout that scored another run.

The Rockers twice loaded the bases during the game and failed to score. For the game, High Point was just 2-for-15 with runners in scoring position, leaving 10 men on base.

The Rockers and Legends conclude their weekend series Sunday at 5:05 p.m., with the Rockers looking to avoid a sweep at the hand of the Legends for the second time in 2021. Following this series, High Point returns home for a three-game set against the York Revolution beginning on Tuesday, June 29.

NOTES

Joey Hennessey made his professional debut Saturday night. After allowing back-to-back singles to begin the eighth inning, Hennessey struck out Courtney Hawkins, D.J. Peterson, and Keon Barnum to end the threat.

Stuart Levy added two more doubles Saturday night, giving him four in two games. Levy's recent hot stretch has boosted his average nearly 50 points in the last two weeks (from .178 to .222).

