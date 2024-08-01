Revolution Outslug Ducks to Take Series Finale

(York, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the York Revolution 7-5 on Thursday night in the final game of a three-game series at WellSpan Park.

Aaron Antonini gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead in the second inning with an RBI double down the right field line off Revolution starter Zach Neff. Ryan McBroom launched a two-run home run to right in the fourth, pushing Long Island's advantage to three. Jacob Rhinesmith got York on the scoreboard in the fourth with an RBI single to right-center off Ducks starter Chris Ellis, closing the gap to 3-1.

Donovan Casey's two-out solo homer to right-center in the fifth cut the Revolution deficit to one. However, Scott Kelly responded with a solo homer to left in the sixth to push the Ducks lead back up to two at 4-2. Nick Heath added an opposite-field solo homer to left-center in the seventh to make it a three-run game.

York rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh to take a 6-5 lead. Rudy Martin Jr.'s solo homer to right, Rhinesmith's RBI triple to right and Zander Wiel's two-run homer to left did the damage. Martin Jr. added another solo homer to right in the eighth to round out the scoring.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Ellis lasted four innings, allowing a run on three hits and two walks while striking out seven. Neff pitched five innings of three-run ball, giving up seven hits while striking out four. Tom Sutera (4-1) picked up the win despite allowing a pair of solo homers in two innings of relief. Al Alburquerque (1-1) took the loss, conceding the go-ahead two-run homer and striking out one. Brett Schulze collected his fifth save with a scoreless ninth.

Heath led the Ducks offense with three hits, an RBI and a run. Frank Schwindel added two hits and two runs.

The Ducks return home on Friday night to begin a three-game series against the Lancaster Stormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Can Koozies, courtesy of Premier Asset Solutions. It's also a Tap Room Friday, and as fans exit the ballpark, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for 20% off your entire check (dine-in) and 50% off your first online or mobile order app from Tap Room. Left-hander Wei-Yin Chen (5-5, 6.07) gets the start for the Ducks against Stormers southpaw Max Green (9-4, 4.57).

Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball.

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 710 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

