Charleston Dirty Birds Rebrand as the Salt Town Dirty Birds

August 1, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







Charleston, WV - The Charleston Dirty Birds will rebrand to the Salt Town Dirty Birds on September 7 in celebration of the new partnership with J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works. The Dirty Birds will wear new Salt Town jerseys and new Salt Town merchandise will be available for purchase. "J.Q. Dickinson is excited about the partnership with the Dirty Birds for the September 7th game," said Nancy Bruns, co-founder of J.Q. Dickinson. "We love to make connections with other organizations to highlight the history of the salt industry in the Valley."

This partnership goes beyond the baseball field. The Dirty Birds will now use J.Q. Dickinson salt and spices on concession food items, including hamburgers. All salt and pepper used in the ballpark will be from JQ Dickinson. On September 7, concessions will have special food items celebrating the partnership including new desserts that include the J.Q. Dickinson salted caramel sauce.

"I'm thankful to support and partner with JQ Dickinson in 2024. Especially after we toured their facility and saw first-hand the history of this industry here in WV," said Ben Blum, General Manager of the Dirty Birds. "As we continue to support local, the Charleston Dirty Birds offer various items on our menu sourced locally and now are seasoned to perfection with local salts as well."

The Dirty Birds are committed to supporting local businesses such as J.Q. Dickinson, who have been a part of the Charleston community for over 200 years. Before the Civil War, the Kanawha River valley, especially on the northeastern side of the river, was considered the largest salt producing area of the nation with up to 50 saltworks producing more than three million bushels of salt every year. Salt was a major industry in this region before coal was and helped to spur the growth of Charleston and this valley. The Dickinson, Ruffner and Brooks families, after whom some of Charleston's main streets are named, were all big names in the local salt industry. The Dickinson family started harvesting salt in 1817 from the underground aquaphor.

"The Salt History in our community is incredibly deep and rich, which goes double for J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works commitment to our community," said Andy Shea, Charleston Dirty Bird owner and CEO. "This is a true highlight and fun celebration of one of the many special things that makes Charleston so awesome and unique."

For tickets to the Salt Town Dirty Birds game on September 7 go to dirtybirdsbaseball.com.

