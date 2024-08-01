Gastonia Baseball Club Takes Down High Point Rockers, 8-5

August 1, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The Gastonia Baseball Club used a pair of three-run innings to power past the High Point Rockers 8-5 on Thursday night at Truist Point.

Gastonia catcher Hidekel Gonzalez drove in four runs with a solo homer in the second inning and a bases-loaded double in the seventh to lead GBC.

Gastonia took an early lead in the second inning. Gonzalez's solo homer gave GBC a 1-0 lead. Eric De La Rosa followed with a triple and scored on a Richie Martin single to put GBC up 2-0.

High Point evened the game up on a pair of Evan Edwards solo homers, one in the second and another in the fourth, both coming off Gastonia starter Harrison Francis (W, 1-1).

The game turned in the sixth when Gastonia got to High Point reliever Austin Warner (L, 0-1) for three runs. The key blows were a double by Martin and a two-run double by Josh Stowers. GBC added three more runs in the seventh when Rockers' reliever Garrett Schilling allowed a single and a pair of walks to load the bases. Gonzalez then doubled to right-center, clearing the bases and giving Gastonia an 8-3 lead.

The Rockers rallied for a pair of runs in the eighth off Gastonia lefty Nick Horvath. Edwards singled, his third hit of the night, and moved to third on a double by Trey Martin. Aidan Brewer brought home a run with a sac fly and Brian Parreira bounced out to short as Martin scored from third.

High Point starter Stephen Ridings went 4.1 innings before leaving with a blister. Gastonia's Trevor Clifton put the Rockers down in order in the ninth to earn his first save of the season.

High Point (15-8) holds a half-game lead over Charleston (14-8) which was rained out on Thursday. Gastonia is in third at 13-10, two games back of the Rockers

The Rockers return home on August 9th to face off against the Charleston Dirty Birds at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.