Gastonia Baseball Club Takes Down High Point Rockers, 8-5
August 1, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)
High Point Rockers News Release
HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The Gastonia Baseball Club used a pair of three-run innings to power past the High Point Rockers 8-5 on Thursday night at Truist Point.
Gastonia catcher Hidekel Gonzalez drove in four runs with a solo homer in the second inning and a bases-loaded double in the seventh to lead GBC.
Gastonia took an early lead in the second inning. Gonzalez's solo homer gave GBC a 1-0 lead. Eric De La Rosa followed with a triple and scored on a Richie Martin single to put GBC up 2-0.
High Point evened the game up on a pair of Evan Edwards solo homers, one in the second and another in the fourth, both coming off Gastonia starter Harrison Francis (W, 1-1).
The game turned in the sixth when Gastonia got to High Point reliever Austin Warner (L, 0-1) for three runs. The key blows were a double by Martin and a two-run double by Josh Stowers. GBC added three more runs in the seventh when Rockers' reliever Garrett Schilling allowed a single and a pair of walks to load the bases. Gonzalez then doubled to right-center, clearing the bases and giving Gastonia an 8-3 lead.
The Rockers rallied for a pair of runs in the eighth off Gastonia lefty Nick Horvath. Edwards singled, his third hit of the night, and moved to third on a double by Trey Martin. Aidan Brewer brought home a run with a sac fly and Brian Parreira bounced out to short as Martin scored from third.
High Point starter Stephen Ridings went 4.1 innings before leaving with a blister. Gastonia's Trevor Clifton put the Rockers down in order in the ninth to earn his first save of the season.
High Point (15-8) holds a half-game lead over Charleston (14-8) which was rained out on Thursday. Gastonia is in third at 13-10, two games back of the Rockers
The Rockers return home on August 9th to face off against the Charleston Dirty Birds at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point.
