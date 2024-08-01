Legends Late-Game Rally Falls Just Short against Charleston

August 1, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







Over 1500 fans piled into Legends Field on a wet Thursday night to watch a game that had all the makings of a classic, with the Lexington Legends falling just short against the Charleston Dirty Birds, losing 9-8. Despite a late rally, the Legends couldn't quite overcome Charleston's early lead.

Charleston got on the board first with a run in the second inning and added two more in the third. Lexington's starting pitcher, Justin Miller, struggled, giving up eight runs (seven earned) over five innings. Charleston's Jared Carr was particularly effective, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a double, while Keon Barnum and Tilman Pugh added back-to-back solo home runs.

Lexington woke up in the later innings. Down 8-2 by the bottom of the seventh, the Legends started to mount their comeback. Justin Williams got on base in the 7th, bringing home a run to start the rally, and would later score himself on a two RBI single from Brady Whalen.

Kole Cottam and Matt Bottcher were standout performers for the Legends. Cottam went 2-for-5 with a double, a triple, and an RBI. Bottcher (now on an 11-game hitting streak) added a triple of his own, going 1-for-5 with an RBI. Pedro Gonzalez also contributed with two hits and two RBIs, and Brandon Whalen drove in three runs on the night, including a homerun in the 4th.

On the pitching side, Charleston's David Lebron earned the win, pitching six solid innings, allowing six hits and two runs while striking out five. Their bullpen, despite some shaky moments, managed to hold on. Adrian Almeida and Joan Martinez combined for two and a third innings of scoreless relief before Bryan Quillens closed it out in the ninth, despite allowing two runs.

The Legends' bullpen showed some bright spots too. Dustin Beggs provided 2.1 innings of relief, allowing just one run, and Nick Gardewine finished strong with a scoreless ninth inning.

The Legends close out the series tomorrow, Thursday August 1st before heading out on the road. You can get your tickets now at LexingtonLegends.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 1, 2024

Legends Late-Game Rally Falls Just Short against Charleston - Lexington Legends

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.