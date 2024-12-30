Revolution Acquire $150,000 in GAM from San Jose Earthquakes

December 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution have acquired $150,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from the San Jose Earthquakes in exchange for goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr.

"We thank Earl Edwards Jr. for his four seasons with the New England Revolution," Sporting Director Curt Onalfo said. "Earl is the ultimate professional and a true class act both on and off the field. We wish him nothing but the best in San Jose."

The 32-year-old goalkeeper joined the Revolution in 2021 and proceeded to record 15 league games started across four seasons in New England. The San Diego, Calif. native made one additional start in the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs and four additional starts in Concacaf Champions Cup play. Overall, Edwards Jr. has suited up for 21 matches started in MLS across 10 seasons with Orlando City SC, D.C. United, and New England.

The Revolution will convene for 2025 preseason training in the second week of January. Revolution Season Memberships and multi-game plans are on sale now for the 30th season of Major League Soccer, which kicks off for New England on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Nashville SC (8:30 p.m. ET). Click here to view the Revs' complete 2025 MLS schedule. Revolution Season Memberships and multi-game packages are on sale now.

