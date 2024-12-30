San Diego FC and Club Tijuana Announce 2025 Match Presented by Modelo on Tuesday September 16 at Snapdragon Stadium

December 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) and Club Tijuana (Xolos) today announced the date and time for the 2025 annual friendly match as part of a multi-year partnership between both Clubs. The inaugural match of this partnership between SDFC and Xolos, presented by Modelo, is set for Tuesday, September 16, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. PT at Snapdragon Stadium.

This annual match is included in the 2025 SDFC Season Ticket Memberships, with ample tickets available for Xolos fans. Additional single-game ticket information will be announced in the coming days, with single-match tickets for SDFC matches in 2025 going on sale in early January. For questions about SDFC Season Ticket Memberships, fans can email Tickets@SanDiegoFC.comor call 619-363-7332.

The partnership between SDFC and Xolos aims to celebrate the rich football culture of the bi-national region, uniting fans from both sides of the border with the match taking place in San Diego on Mexican Independence Day on September 16 in 2025. Beyond the on-field competition, SDFC and Xolos plan to engage in community service projects and develop entertainment and festival elements to enhance the annual event which will be announced in advance of the match.

The full San Diego FC 2025 schedule can be found at SanDiegoFC.com/schedule.

To learn more about SDFC Season Ticket Memberships, fans can visit SanDiegoFC.com/tickets. For the latest news and Club updates, please visit SanDiegoFC.com, follow @SanDiegoFC on social media across all platforms, and use the hashtag #SanDiegoFC #FlowWithUs.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from December 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.