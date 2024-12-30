BMO Stadium Celebrates Monumental 2024

LOS ANGELES - BMO Stadium is celebrating another monumental year as the premier home of sports and entertainment in the heart of Los Angeles, with over 1.2 million tickets sold for concerts, events and soccer matches throughout 2024.

For the second consecutive year, BMO Stadium was recognized by Pollstar, "the Voice of Live Entertainment for over 40 Years," as one of the preeminent stadiums in the United States (#6) and worldwide (#14), based on concert sales. The leading trade publication for the live entertainment industry, Pollstar tracks venue performance across the globe, and recognized BMO Stadium in its Year End Worldwide Rankings for 2024.

BMO Stadium was also ranked in Billboard's Top 10 List of Best Stadiums For Touring in the United States.

"We are incredibly proud of the continued evolution of BMO Stadium into an internationally recognized venue for sports and entertainment," LAFC Co-President & CBO Larry Freedman said. "From selling out the building regularly with top music artists, to hosting championship boxing, exclusive private events and high-level soccer matches, 2024 was our most successful year at BMO Stadium, and we are looking forward to delivering even more premier experiences for fans, guests and partners in 2025."

Located in downtown Los Angeles within Exposition Park, a 160-acre campus that is home to world-class sports and entertainment venues, museums, and educational facilities, BMO Stadium boasts a capacity of 22,000 for soccer matches and 24,000 for concerts. This year the stadium transitioned its 86,000 square feet of natural grass between soccer and concert settings 20 times, hosting 66 ticketed events and 177 private events.

The home of the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC), BMO Stadium hosted 28 matches during its seventh MLS season, including the Leagues Cup 2024, and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. LAFC won the club's first-ever Open Cup trophy at BMO Stadium in September. The stadium also hosted the inaugural Concacaf W Gold Cup, as well as Angel City FC's 13 NWSL home matches.

BMO Stadium continued to stand out as a premier destination for music and entertainment with a lineup of top events that included the Riyadh Season Card, the biggest boxing match this year in California, headlined by Terence Crawford and Israil Madrimov, and a special performance from Eminem.

BMO Stadium featured sold out concerts from a diverse lineup of artists, including two historic nights with Billboard's Top K-pop Touring Artist and VMA Group of the Year SEVENTEEN, two shows with rock icons the Foo Fighters, Latin artist Carin León's first sold-out stadium show on his U.S. tour, Los Temerarios' U.S. farewell show, and Korn's 30th anniversary celebration with a star-studded guest lineup including Evanescence and Scars on Broadway.

The stadium's elevated premium spaces hosted 177 private events, bringing over 13,000 guests together for a variety of corporate functions and community activations such as LAUSD's graduation for students experiencing homelessness and the holiday event for Los Angeles nonprofit Baby2Baby. Throughout the year, BMO Stadium showcased its versatility while also serving as a backdrop for multiple television shows and commercial filming.

