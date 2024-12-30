Earthquakes Acquire Goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr. in Trade with New England Revolution

December 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that the club has acquired goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr. from the New England Revolution in exchange for $150,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).

Edwards, 32, has made 21 career appearances in Major League Soccer with 56 saves and earning two clean sheets over 10 seasons for Orlando City SC (2015-18), D.C. United (2019-20), and most recently, the New England Revolution (2021-24). The veteran shot-stopper has accumulated experience in the Concacaf Champions Cup, U.S. Open Cup and Leagues Cup. Edwards arrives in San Jose after four seasons with the Revs, playing in a career-high 10 games in 2023.

A former U.S. youth international out of San Diego, California, Edwards was a standout goalkeeper at UCLA (2010-14), earning All-Pac-12 Conference honors and helping lead the Bruins to the College Cup final in 2014. Off the field, he is an MLS Players Association Executive Board Member as well as co-founder and president of MLS Black Players for Change, advocating for racial equity in the league.

Earl Edwards Jr.

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6-3

Weight: 205 lbs.

Born: Jan. 24, 1992 (age 32)

Preferred Foot: Right

Hometown: San Diego, Calif.

Previous Club: New England Revolution

College: UCLA

Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - Earthquakes acquire G Earl Edwards Jr. for $150,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).

