Return of the Giants' Offense Evens Series

May 11, 2024 - California League (CalL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Giants (15-15) evened up the six-game series with the Ports (12-17) at two games a piece on Thursday night, with a 5-2 win at Excite Ballpark.

Stockton scored first, as they have all series, and scored in the first inning for the third-straight game. This time back-to-back doubles from Friday's lead off man Casey Yamauchi was followed by a double from Ryan Lasko to make it 1-0. Lasko was thrown out trying to stretch a double into a triple, as the Ports aggressive base running would be the sword they lived and died by during the game.

They would execute a double steal in the second inning that led to an errant throw from the Giants catcher at third, and Myles Naylor would score for a 2-0 Ports lead. But the Giants would get three runs in the bottom of the inning off 19-year-old Jefferson Jean, who was making his first start with Stockton and just his second of the season.

A lead off double was followed by a two-run homer, and former Port Jonah Cox had an RBI single to cap off the three-run inning. The Giants would tack on another run in the fourth when Cox drove in a run with an RBI triple.

The Ports would put a runner on in every inning except for the ninth, but Lasko was caught stealing in the third and Pedro Pineda was picked off in the fourth. San Jose committed four errors on the night, but they kept happening with two outs, and the Ports would hit into some tough luck. Yamauchi hammered a ball to third that was caught on a line in the fifth, and Naylor drove a ball to the track with a runner on to end the sixth.

In the seventh, the Ports had two on with no one out, but weren't able to execute a bunt, before Pineda was caught stealing and the next two batters went down looking. They would load the bases with three walks in the eighth, but a pair of strikeouts ended that threat as well.

Jean went four innings and allowed four runs on six hits, with two walks and three strikeouts.

UP NEXT:

Game five is set for 5:00 p.m. in San Jose, with Yunior Tur (0-1, 3.05) on the mound against right hander Josh Bostick (0-4, 7.64).

