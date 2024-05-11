Storm Lose Shootout on Rodeo Night to 66ers

May 11, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Lake Elsinore Storm News Release







The Lake Elsinore Storm entered a shootout on Rodeo Night with the Inland Empire 66ers and left as the one who the town wasn't big enough for. The game began rocky as on the second pitch, the first batter reached base on a single to right field. Fortunately, despite a failed double play attempt, Storm starting pitcher Eric Yost got out of the first unscathed.

Unfortunately, he would not be so lucky in the second inning. After a 1-2-3 bottom of the first, the first three batters would reach base in the top of the second. This would load the bases with no outs and Inland Empire would cash in on two productive groundouts. They would score two more in the third inning before a rally formed for the Storm.

A leadoff single would allow Braedon Karpathios to successfully reach base on an error. This would put guys on the corners with just one out. Jay Beshears, in his continuation of Single-A dominance, would shoot a double to left field to drive a run home. With two men in scoring position, Romeo Sanabria would bring the next run in on a successful groundout for the home team and a Jacob Campbell single would bring the score within one.

Wyatt Hoffman would then tie the game at four runs apiece on a perfectly placed single into right field in the fourth inning. In the top of the fifth, the 66ers would get their one-run lead back just for Romeo Sanabria to knot the game back up in the bottom of that same inning. And, after five innings and ten total runs scored, the game began to slow down.

Neither team scored any runs until the top of the 8th inning when the 66ers retook their lead. Just like in the first five frames, the Storm were quick to answer back. Hoffman would this time perfectly place a single into left field to keep the deficit to one manageable run. Unfortunately, the Storm were unable to hold it there, giving up another run in the top of the 9th and putting them two back with three outs to go.

Two consecutive walks to begin the frame put the Storm in a good position. After a pop-out, a passed ball allowed them both to advance. In scoring position, Alain Camou shot a ball directly down the right field line only for it to be called foul. It was close enough to draw the ire from the crowd but a sacrifice fly would bring the game back within one and a runner remained in scoring position.

A soft groundout from Ryan Wilson ended the game once and for all and, just like this game tonight, the series switched back to even with just two games remaining on the homestand.

The post-game recaps are Presented by The Valley News which is made up of local residents dedicated to keeping our local communities up-to-date on important issues since 2001.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.