Nuts Overthrow Grizzlies 3-2 In Intergalactic Battle On Star Wars Night

May 11, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (16-14) fell to the Modesto Nuts (22-7) 3-2 in 10 innings Friday evening from Chukchansi Park. A season-high crowd of 9,774 fans enjoyed an epic Star Wars Night, which included post-game fireworks presented by Fresno Teachers Association and Central Valley Education Foundation. The longest Grizzlies game in terms of innings this season was also the 12th-highest attended minor league game in 2024. Fresno now trails Modesto by 6.5 games in the California League North Division standings. The Nuts are 43-9 over their last 52 games dating back to August 20, 2023 (including playoffs).

The Grizzlies clawed ahead 1-0 in the bottom of the first when Jason Hinchman lined a sacrifice fly to left field, plating Braylen Wimmer. The Nuts tied the game up at one in the top of the second when Lazaro Montes waltzed home on a balk (Jack Mahoney did not signal that he would work out of the wind-up). Modesto grabbed a 2-1 advantage in the top of the fourth when Caleb Cali spanked a single, notching Montes again. Fresno evened the contest at two after back-to-back doubles in the fifth. EJ Andrews Jr. strolled home thanks to a Luis Mendez RBI down the right field line. Both teams traded zeroes for the next four innings, sending the contest into extras (second time for Fresno, first in a non-doubleheader game). In the top of the 10th with two strikes and two outs, Modesto's Jonny Farmelo dribbled a single past a diving Wimmer at short, recording Aidan Smith with the eventual winning run.

Grizzlies' starter Jack Mahoney took a no-decision despite an unbelievable effort on the mound. Mahoney twirled a career-high seven innings of two-run ball. He permitted six hits and two walks while fanning eight. Stu Flesland III faced and retired six batters, punching out one in his outing. Brady Hill (0-1) agonized the tough-luck loss after allowing an unearned run from the automatic runner at second. Nuts' righty Ashton Izzi hurled five innings, giving up two runs (earned), on nine hits and one walk while striking out five. The duo of German Fajardo and CJ Widger (1-0, win) combined for five near-perfect frames of relief. They issued one walk and beaned one batter while punching out five (no hits or runs). Widger wrapped up the Modesto win with a strikeout. The squads continue the series tomorrow night from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RHP Jack Mahoney (7.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 K)

- SS Braylen Wimmer (2-4, R, BB)

- 2B Luis Mendez (1-3, 2B, RBI)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- Nuts Bullpen (5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 HBP, 5 K)

- DH Lazaro Montes (1-3, 2B, 2 R, BB)

- RF Aidan Smith (1-4, R, SB)

On Deck:

Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 6:50 pm PT Modesto Nuts at Fresno Grizzlies

Modesto RHP Brody Hopkins (0-1, 4.08) vs. Fresno LHP Isaiah Coupet (3-1, 5.57)

On That Fres-Notes:

Grizzlies third baseman Andy Perez went 3-for-5, a season-high in hits for him. Fadriel Cruz extended his hit streak to four games.

The Grizzlies did not have a hit over their last five innings and left nine on base. Fresno went 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position. Over 10 games in the month of May, Fresno is 16-for-83 (.193) with RISP (3-7 record in May).

The Grizzlies sported specialty Star Wars jerseys depicting an orange, fiery Darth Vader scene.

