Reno Aces to Host Nevada Wolf Pack Football vs. Local Law Enforcement Charity Softball Game at Greater Nevada Field

May 2, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







Reno, Nev. - Greater Nevada Field will transform into a hub of excitement on Thursday, June 13, 2024, as the Nevada football team gears up to face a team of local law enforcement officers in a charity softball game. The thrilling event, organized to benefit Northern Nevada Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.), promises to be an afternoon filled with fun, sportsmanship and community support.

The game will feature 20 players from the Nevada football team, joining forces with 20 representatives from local law enforcement agencies, including the Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department, Washoe County Sheriff's Office, Washoe County Alternative Sentencing, and Nevada Department of Wildlife. This unique alliance will showcase their camaraderie in a friendly competition, all united aimed to raise funds for a noble cause.

"We are thrilled to host this charity softball game alongside our local law enforcement partners and the Nevada football team," said Eric Edelstein, President of the Reno Aces. "It's a fantastic opportunity to come together as a community, have some fun, and support the important work of Northern Nevada C.O.P.S."

Doors will open for attendees at 3:00 p.m. The softball game will commence at 3:30 p.m. and is expected to conclude by 5:00 p.m. As part of their ticket purchase, attendees will then have the opportunity to enjoy the Reno Aces game against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, starting at 6:35 p.m.

"We're honored to stand alongside our local law enforcement partners in support of Northern Nevada C.O.P.S.," said Jeff Choate, head coach of the Nevada football team. "This event embodies the spirit of teamwork and community engagement, and we look forward to a memorable day at Greater Nevada Field. We also want to thank the Reno Aces for providing us with the venue to host such a meaningful event for our program that we hope to continue for years to come."

"We are excited to participate in this fun-spirited matchup and would like to express our gratitude to the Nevada Wolf Pack football team, the Reno Aces, and our entire community for their support as we eagerly anticipate this event in support of Northern Nevada C.O.P.S.," said Sheriff Balaam. "The tremendous work of our colleagues at Northern Nevada C.O.P.S. deeply resonates with our Washoe County Sheriff's Office family. Their remarkable efforts in assisting the families, friends, and partners of fallen law enforcement officers to rebuild their lives are truly commendable. Come join us on June 13th!"

Tickets for the double-header event can be purchased through this link , which also can be found on RenoAces.com. A portion of the proceeds will directly benefit Northern Nevada C.O.P.S., an organization dedicated to providing resources and support to the families and colleagues of fallen law enforcement officers.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.