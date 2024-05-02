Constellation Field to Host Filipino Street Festival on October 19

SUGAR LAND, TX - With the start of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys are excited to announce the return of the Filipino Street Festival to Constellation Field on Saturday, October 19.

In partnership with the Filipino Young Professionals of Houston, Constellation Field will host the annual Houston Filipino Street Festival from 12 pm to 7 pm on October 19. The festival will once again include great food, cultural dancing, family games, raffle prizes, live performances and more as part of the biggest Filipino Festival in the south. The Houston Filipino Street Festival is a chance to celebrate and learn about the rich and diverse culture of the Philippines.

Tickets are available for $17 in advance and $20 on the day of the festival. Parking is free and children seven years and younger receive free admission as well. Group tickets are available for $15 each for groups of 10 or more. Tickets can be purchased online here.

General inquiries about the Houston Filipino Street Festival can be directed to the Filipino Young Professionals of Houston at (832) 387-6864 or sent via email to htownfilfest@fyphouston.com.

As part of their celebration of AAPI Heritage Month, the Space Cowboys are hosting AAPI Heritage Night at Constellation Field on Saturday, May 25 as they take on the Round Rock Express. The night will include food and performances celebrating Filipino Culture, and the first 2,000 fans will receive a 'Year of the Dragon' Space Cowboys jersey when the gates open at 4:30 pm.

