Albuquerque Walks off Game Three over Round Rock

May 2, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Round Rock Express (14-15) dropped Thursday's matinee by a final score of 10-9 as the Albuquerque Isotopes (9-21) claimed a walk-off win at Isotopes Park.

Express reliever LHP Grant Wolfram (0-1, 11.25) was tagged with the loss after allowing five runs on seven hits with one strikeout during 1.1 innings. Isotopes reliever RHP Matt Carasiti (2-1, 8.56) went home with the win despite also allowing five runs on five hits and two walks over 1.0 inning.

Along the Train Tracks:

After two scoreless innings to open the game, Albuquerque LF Jameson Hannah and CF Sam Hilliard both launched solo home runs in the third to give the home team a 2-0 lead.

Round Rock RF Trevor Hauver cut the lead in half in the top of the fourth inning with a solo shot of his own.

The Express put two more on the board in the fifth when DH Jantzen Witte hit a one-run bomb then 2B Jax Biggers rounded the bases on a single, walk from 3B Alex De Goti , single from CF Derek Hill and sacrifice fly from C Andrew Knapp .

Isotopes C Willie MacIver tied the game at 3-3 in the sixth inning. The catcher knocked a one-out double then scored thanks to a single from RF Jimmy Herron .

In the seventh, Albuquerque plated two more runs as 3B Aaron Schunk sent Hilliard, who had tripled, home on a double then found home himself on a single from DH Michael Toglia .

Round Rock SS Jose Barrero cut the lead to 5-4 in the top of the eighth with a solo home run before Albuquerque broke the game open with four runs in the bottom of the frame. A leadoff triple from 1B Grant Lavigne partnered with four singles and a fielder's choice gave the Isotopes a 9-4 lead.

The Express surged back in the ninth inning and put up a five-spot to tie the game at 9-9. In a rally highlighted by a two-RBI triple from Barrero, Round Rock totaled four singles, one walk and one sacrifice fly en route to five runs.

Albuquerque walked things off in the home half of the ninth when Lavigne rounded the bases on a single, sacrifice bunt from Herron and a double from Hannah to win, 10-9.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock starter RHP Jack Leiter threw 5.0 innings on Wednesday afternoon. His outing saw two runs, three hits, two walks and four strikeouts. Leiter has tallied 37 punchouts over 25.1 innings through his five outings, four of which have been starts, this season.

SS Jose Barrero made his second appearance for the Express and hit his first home run of the year. The infielder finished the day 2-for-5 with three RBI and two runs scored.

E-Train 2B Jax Biggers posted his second consecutive multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored. DH Jantzen Witte and C Andrew Knapp both also went 2-for-4 on Thursday.

Next up: Round Rock and Albuquerque meet for game four at Isotopes Park on Friday. Express RHP Adrian Sampson (3-1, 5.61) is scheduled to start up against Isotopes RHP Karl Kauffmann (1-4, 9.75) . First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m. CT .

