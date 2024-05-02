Chaparro's Slugfest Not Enough, Reno Swept in Double Header vs Las Vegas

May 2, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







Summerlin, Nev. - The Reno Aces (13-16) were silenced in Wednesday's doubleheader against the Las Vegas Aviators (14-15), the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, at Las Vegas Ballpark. Reno fell just short in the first matchup, going down 2-1. Despite a stronger effort in the nightcap, the Aces failed to complete a late comeback and fell 9-6.

Andres Chaparro emerged as a key player in both games, going 4-for-5 with one double, one home run, and driving in four runs. In the first game, the 24-year-old's RBI double accounted for Reno's lone run. He continued to shine in the late game, delivering the first three runs for the Aces, including a two-run shot to right-centerfield in the top of the sixth inning.

Albert Almora extended his hitting streak to 11 games, going 2-for-7 for the day with a hit in each game. In that span, the outfielder is 15-for-44 (.340) with two home runs and nine runs batted in.

Aces Notables

* Andres Chaparro: 4-for-5, 1 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 1 BB * Albert Almora: 2-for-7; Extended hitting streak to 11 games * Sergio Alcantara: 1-for-4, 1 3B, 2 RBI * Ricky Karcher: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 3 K

After this series in Las Vegas, the Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field and begin their May home schedule with a six-game set against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. The series will begin on Tuesday, May 7th, with an 11:05 a.m. first pitch.

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

-ACES-

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.