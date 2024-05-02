Hannah's Double Sends Isotopes Past Express in 10-9 Thriller

May 2, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - In yet another Pacific Coast League daytime special, the Isotopes had the afternoon's last hurrah. Albuquerque plated four runs in the eighth, taking a seemingly insurmountable 9-4 lead. However, Round Rock then scored five times off Matt Carasiti to somehow force a 9-9 tie. Grant Lavigne led off the home ninth with a single, then came around to score when Jameson Hannah smoked a liner to the gap in right-center, as the Isotopes survived with a 10-9 win.

The contest was played in front of a season-high crowd of 11,037 fans for a School Day Matinee. Additionally, it was the fourth-largest attendance at a Minor League Baseball game in 2024.

Topes Scope:

- Today was the 122nd walk-off triumph in Isotopes history and second this season (also: April 14 vs. Sugar Land, Jordan Beck double). It was the 14th time they have walked off against Round Rock and first since May 29, 2022 (Jonathan Morales double).

- Albuquerque's four-run eighth marked the 10th time they have scored four or more tallies in a frame this year.

- The Isotopes were 8-for-14 with runners in scoring position after finishing a combined 2-for-16 in that situation across the first two games of this series.

- Albuquerque compiled seven extra-base hits, their fourth instance registering at least seven in 2024. The Isotopes have at least one extra-base knock in 54-straight games, dating back to Aug. 29, 2023 at Sacramento.

- Hannah was 3-for-5 with three RBI in his season debut, after just being added to the active roster Tuesday. It was his first three-hit game since Aug. 2, 2023 vs. Las Vegas. Hannah also homered off Jack Leiter, just the ninth long ball over 1,023 at-bats in his professional career.

- After becoming the Isotopes all-time individual home run leader on Wednesday, Sam Hilliard connected on his 68th in an Albuquerque uniform, a solo shot in the third off Leiter. Hilliard was 2-for-4, his 11th multi-hit performance in his last 20 games.

- Aaron Schunk finished 3-for-5, his second three-hit performance in his last five contests. Schunk has compiled a .357/.410/.529 slash line with nine doubles, a home run and 15 RBI in 17 games dating back to April 10, raising his season average from .086 to .267 during the span.

- Jimmy Herron reached base for his 18th consecutive game to begin the season. He is slashing .279/.375/.471 with six extra-base hits and 11 walks in 2024.

- Peyton Battenfield drew the starting assignment and pitched 4.0 innings of two-hit, one-run ball with no walks and six strikeouts. Over the last two games, Tyler Danish and Battenfield have worked a combined 9.2 frames with one earned run allowed, while punching out 14.

- Hilliard and Grant Lavigne each tripled, giving Albuquerque 16 for the season, which is the most in all of affiliated professional baseball. It was the Isotopes fourth contest with multiple three-baggers in 2024, and first since April 4 at Oklahoma City (two).

- The Isotopes team-record streak of 12 consecutive contests with a steal came to an end. It was their first game without a theft since April 17 at El Paso.

- Round Rock's three homers marked the eighth time Albuquerque pitching has relented at least a trio of clouts this year, and fifth in the last eight games.

- The Isotopes plated a double-digit amount of runs for the seventh instance this season, improving to 4-3 in the scenario.

- Both teams combined for just five walks for the second consecutive game, the second-fewest in any contest this year (low: four, April 5 at OKC).

On Deck: Tomorrow is Asian American and Pacific Islander Hertiage Night at the ballpark, as well as Educator Appreciation Night. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm. Right-handed pitchers Karl Kauffmann and Adrian Sampson are slated to start for the Isotopes and Express, respectively.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.