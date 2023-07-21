Reno Aces & WM Launches "Helping Reno Clean Up" Recycling Program at Greater Nevada Field

Reno, Nev. - Greater Nevada Field will have a greener hue and take another step in improving its environmental footprint as the Reno Aces and WM will be increasing their recycling efforts throughout the ballpark with the launch of an extensive program, Helping Reno Clean Up, as announced by the club Friday.

Helping Reno Clean Up will include designated recycling receptacles that will be prominent throughout Greater Nevada Field, and fans will be able to contribute to the region's ongoing recycling efforts by having the opportunity to recycle bottles, cans, and other recyclable waste during their time at the ballpark.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with WM through this program and have the ability to continually improve our community and Northern Nevada through increasing our recycling efforts," said Reno Aces General Manager & COO Chris Phillips.

Fans that choose to recycle at Greater Nevada Field will help save natural resources and give that item a chance to serve a new purpose.

"WM Reno Disposal is extremely proud of our sponsorship with the Reno Aces and excited to work with them on an enhanced recycling program at the ballpark that will make it easier for fans to recycle right," said David Stratton, Area Finance Director & Business Partner of Waste Management's Northern California-Nevada area.

WM and the Reno Aces have been partners since the club's inaugural season in 2009.

For more information about the Help Reno Clean Up program, visit RenoRecycles.com.

Fans will get their first chance to participate in the Clean Reno Up program at Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, July 25th, when the Reno Aces host the Oklahoma City Dodgers, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, for a six-game set. The first pitch for the series opener is set for 6:35 p.m.

