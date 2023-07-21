Bees' Pitchers Ground Aviators

July 21, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







Five Salt Lake Bees (9-10) pitchers combined on a three-hitter in a 3-1 victory over the Las Vegas Aviators (10-9) on Friday night.

Salt Lake starter Luis Ledo retired all five batters faced but left the game in the second inning with an injury. The Bees bullpen backed up Ledo as Reyes Moronta, Jimmy Herget, Eric Torres and Andrew Wantz combined to pitch 7.1 innings and allowed a single unearned run. Herget took home the win with two innings of work allowing no hits and a single walk while striking out two. Wantz was credited with his fifth save of the year by pitching a perfect eighth and ninth inning.

Las Vegas struck first with a run in the third inning on an RBI ground out from Ramon Laureano. Salt Lake responded in the bottom of the inning as Jordyn Adams extended his hitting streak to eight games with a 2-RBI single. Adams finished with a pair of hits to lead the offense and his diving catch in the eighth inning helped keep the Aviators off the board late. David Fletcher singled in the fifth to bring his hitting streak to 18 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the Triple-A. Brett Phillips led off the seventh with his second home run of the season and first to clear the wall this year to provide some insurance for the home team.

The Bees and Aviators have split the first four games of the six-game series. Game five will come on Saturday night beginning at 6:35 p.m. with Pioneer Day Weekend fireworks following the game.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.