El Paso Doubles-up Oklahoma City, 6-3

July 21, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas set a new team record by stealing nine bases in their 6-3 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tim Lopes stole five bases to set a new team record for steals in a game by an individual player. The Chihuahuas' previous team record was six, while the individual record was four (Rico Noel, April 24, 2014 at Sacramento). El Paso's nine stolen bases were the most by a Pacific Coast League team since Fresno stole 10 on April 10, 2011 vs. Las Vegas.

Lopes also reached base three times, going 3-for-4 with a double and a walk. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Noah Syndergaard started on MLB Injury Rehab for Oklahoma City and allowed four earned runs in five innings. The Chihuahuas had four consecutive hits against Syndergaard to start the sixth inning and chase him from the game.

El Paso starter Ryan Weathers allowed only one run in 6.2 innings, tying Julio Teheran's start on April 27 vs. Salt Lake for longest Chihuahuas start this season. Ray Kerr is now 7-for-7 in save opportunities for El Paso. The Chihuahuas have won three consecutive games, which is one shy of the season high. El Paso has won five of the first seven games on the current road trip.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 6, Dodgers 3 Final Score (07/21/2023) (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (7-12, 39-55), Oklahoma City (11-8, 61-31)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso RHP Anderson Espinoza (4-3, 6.19) vs. Oklahoma City RHP Matt Andriese (7-5, 4.99). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.