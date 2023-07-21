OKC Dodgers Game Notes - July 21, 2023

July 21, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







El Paso Chihuahuas (6-12/38-55) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (11-7/61-30)

Game #92 of 148/Second Half #19 of 75/Home #47 of 73

Pitching Probables: ELP-LHP Ryan Weathers (0-2, 4.03) vs. OKC-RHP Noah Syndergaard (0-0, 3.60)

Friday, July 21, 2023 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: Bally Live, MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers have lost back-to-back games and try to even their series at 2-2 against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Friday Night Fireworks presented by INTEGRIS Health will follow the game. Prior to the game, July's INTEGRIS Health "Home Run For Life" honoree will be recognized on the field.

Last Game: Ryan Ward and Drew Avans both homered for the Oklahoma City Dodgers Thursday night, but a six-run fifth inning by the El Paso Chihuahuas propelled the Chihuahuas to a 12-6 win against OKC at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers took the game's first lead on a RBI single by David Freitas in the first inning. The Chihuahuas tied the score with a solo homer by Óscar Mercado in the second inning and took the lead for good on a three-run home run by Brandon Dixon in the third inning. Ward hit a solo homer out to right field in the fourth inning for OKC before the Chihuahuas responded with six runs in their next at-bat to take a 10-2 lead. El Paso collected just one hit during the rally - a single - and was aided by two errors, three walks and a hit batter. The Dodgers chipped away at the El Paso lead with a two-run double by Kole Calhoun in the sixth inning. After the Chihuahuas added a run in the seventh inning, Avans belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning to cut El Paso's lead to 11-6. The Chihuahuas later added a run in the ninth inning on Mercado's second homer of the night.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher and 2016 MLB All-Star Noah Syndergaard continues a Major League Rehab Assignment with the OKC Dodgers tonight...Syndergaard (0-0) pitched for OKC July 15 in Sacramento, allowing two runs and four hits over 5.0 innings, including one homer. He completed each of the first four innings on 10 pitches or less and threw 41 of 52 total pitches for strikes...Syndergaard has been on the Los Angeles Dodgers Injured List since June 8 with a right index finger blister following his most recent outing June 7 in Cincinnati. He has made 12 starts with the LA Dodgers this season, posting a 7.16 ERA and 1-4 record over 55.1 innings with 38 strikeouts and nine walks...He signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a free agent Dec. 16, 2022 after splitting last season between the Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies. He made 15 starts with the Angels before being traded to the Phillies Aug. 2 for Mickey Moniak and Jadiel Sanchez. He went on to make 10 regular-season appearances (nine starts) and four postseason appearances with Philadelphia, including one World Series appearance against Houston...Syndergaard is in his eighth Major League season and has pitched in two World Series (2022 with Philadelphia and 2015 with the New York Mets)...He was selected to the 2016 National League All-Star team during his first full ML season with the Mets after making his ML debut during the 2015 season...He posted 200-plus strikeout seasons in 2016 and 2019 and reached 500 strikeouts in 438.1 innings - faster than any other Mets pitcher in franchise history...Syndergaard last pitched against El Paso in 2014 while with Las Vegas.

Against the Chihuahuas: 2023: 7-8 2022: 13-14 All-time: 48-41 At OKC: 20-15

The Chihuahuas and Dodgers meet for their third of three series of the season, but first of 2023 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The teams last played June 6-11 in El Paso, with the Dodgers winning the series, 4-2, with victories in the final three games of the set and outscoring El Paso, 42-16, during the trio of games, including, 24-5, in the series finale. Games 2-4 of the series were each decided in the ninth inning or later, with two games that extended to 10 innings...The Chihuahuas won the 2022 season series against the Dodgers, 14-13, clinching just their second season series win against OKC since Tucson's franchise relocated to El Paso for the 2014 season and their first against OKC since 2018. The Dodgers went 6-3 at home, but 7-11 at Southwest University Park, including losses in seven of their last nine games...After the teams played five series in 2022, the teams meet for just three series in 2023, and their season series wraps up Sunday...Despite losses the last two nights, the Dodgers have won four of the last six games against the Chihuahuas after starting the season 3-6.

Hair of the Dog: Overall this season, the Dodgers lead the PCL with a 4.38 ERA and have allowed the fewest runs and hits in the league. However, it's been a different story against the Chihuahuas. Over their 15 games against El Paso, the Dodgers have a 6.12 ERA and have allowed 152 runs (7.0 rpg) and 152 hits (10.1 hpg), with the Chihuahuas batting .288. Against all other PCL teams, the Dodgers have a 4.04 ERA and have allowed averages of 4.6 runs per game and 7.97 hits per game, with opponents batting .237...El Paso has scored at least six runs in eight of the 15 meetings this year and has been the culprit in four of the 11 games this season the Dodgers have allowed at least 10 runs. The Chihuahuas' 29 runs this series are the highest three-game total by an opponent in OKC this season.

Trend Setters: Although the Dodgers have suffered back-to-back losses, the team owns the most wins in the Minors with a 61-30 record and has the third-best overall winning percentage (.670) among the 120 full-season teams, trailing only Single-A Clearwater (.686) and fellow Dodgers affiliate High-A Great Lakes (.674)...The Dodgers reached 60 wins in 88 games - faster than any other Pacific Coast League team since at least 2005, as data from 2004 and earlier is not available. The previous fastest a PCL team reached 60 wins since 2005 was in 93 games, achieved most recently by Memphis in 2017 (60-33), as well as OKC in 2015 (60-33) and Tucson in 2006 (60-33)...During the Bricktown era, the team's best previous record through 91 games was in 2015 when the Dodgers went 58-33...The Dodgers finished the first half with a 50-23 record and won the Pacific Coast League's first-half championship. By virtue of winning the first half in the split-season format, the Dodgers will host a best-of-three PCL Championship Series Sept. 26-28 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark against the winner of the second half (or second-place finisher should the Dodgers also win the second half).

Homesick: The Dodgers have lost six of their last eight home games, seven of their last 10 home games and eight of their last 12 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. After starting the season 20-7 at home, the Dodgers are 8-11 since. Prior to the 8-11 slide, the Dodgers had gone 15-4 in their previous 19 home games. OKC is 28-18 overall at home this season, but comparatively is a Triple-A-best 33-12 on the road...Following a 7-0 win over Reno May 30, the Dodgers have struggled to consistently pitch well at home. Over the 24-game stretch, the team has a 5.43 ERA (131 ER/217.0 IP) and has allowed a total of 153 runs (6.4 rpg), with at least six runs in 13 of the 24 games (3-10), including seven games with nine or more runs (0-7). Conversely, when the Dodgers have held their opponent to less than six runs, they are 8-3. Opponents have batted .281 (245x871) over those 24 home games, including .290 (79x272) with runners in scoring position, with an average of 11.3 at-bats per game...The Dodgers have lost five of the last 17 home games by at least four runs after that had happened in just three of the first 29 home games...The pitching staff owns a 4.64 ERA in OKC, but a 4.11 ERA on the road, which includes 24 games at hitter-friendly locales Albuquerque, El Paso and Las Vegas.

Freight Train: David Freitas played in his first game since the All-Star Break last night and his RBI single in the first inning extended his hitting streak to 14 games for the second-longest active hitting streak in the PCL and tied with Yonny Hernández for the second-longest hitting streak of the season overall for an Oklahoma City player. During the streak, Freitas is 17-for-55 (.309) with nine RBI and nine runs scored. This is his longest hitting streak since the 2019 season with San Antonio when he hit safely in 15 straight games May 31-June 21...He has hit safely in 16 of his 17 total games with OKC this season, batting .317 (20x63) with four doubles, two homers, 15 RBI and 11 runs scored.

How He Drew it Up: Last night, Drew Avans went 2-for-4 with his 11th home run of the season, two RBI, a walk and two runs scored as he hit safely in a seventh consecutive game. During his current hitting streak, Avans is 12-for-32 (.375) with five multi-hit games. This is his third hitting streak of the season of at least six games and is one shy of his season-long streak of eight games May 12-21...Avans has set a career high with 11 home runs, exceeding the 10 homers he hit in both 2018 and 2019 at the lower levels of the Minors. He hit a total of 12 home runs across 209 games with OKC between 2021-22.

Buschwacked: Michael Busch finished with a hit and walk Thursday night and has reached base in 16 consecutive games for the longest active on-base streak by an OKC player and his second on-base streak of the season of at least 16 games, as he reached base in a season-best 25 consecutive games March 31-May 16. During the current streak, which is tied for the fourth-longest active streak in the PCL, Busch is 19-for-66 (.288) with six homers, nine extra-base hits, 16 RBI and 12 runs scored. He has five homers in the last 12 games and six homers in the last 15 games...Going back further, Busch is batting .353 (36x102) with OKC in 25 games since May 30, hitting safely in 20 games. He has 20 extra-base hits during the span, including 10 homers, 31 RBI and 23 runs scored along with 17 walks and a .455 OBP...Overall this season, Busch's .990 OPS ranks fourth in the PCL, while his .562 SLG is ninth and his .428 OBP is ninth.

Running Lanes: El Paso scored 12 runs (six earned) against the Dodgers last night and have finished with double-digit runs each of the last two nights after scoring 11 runs Wednesday. This is just the second time this season that the Dodgers have allowed double-digit runs in back-to-back games and the first time since April 17-18 in Albuquerque. Before last night, the Dodgers had not allowed double-digit runs in consecutive home games since April 19-20, 2019 against Iowa in 10-4 and 11-1 losses...The Chihuahuas scored six runs in the fifth inning last night, marking the 10th time this season the Dodgers allowed six or more runs in an inning, with eight those innings occurring at home, and four of them occurring within the last seven home games, including each of the last two nights. All six runs El Paso scored in the fifth inning were unearned, as it is the second time in six home games an opponent has scored six runs in an inning in which all runs were unearned...El Paso swiped five bases last night, marking the fourth time that has happened against the Dodgers this season. Opponents are 26-for-28 in stolen base attempts over the last 12 games and 11-for-11 since the All-Star Break. The 115 steals against the Dodgers this season are most in the PCL.

Around the Horn: The Dodgers homered twice last night and have homered in eight consecutive games (11 HR) - one game shy of their season-long streak of nine straight games with a homer June 3-14 (20 HR). OKC has also homered in 14 of the last 16 games (21 HR). Since June 3, the Dodgers have hit 53 homers over 36 games after the team hit 47 homers over the first 55 games of the season...The pitching staff has allowed 19 walks over the last two games, marking the highest two-game total this season. It's the first time to issue at least eight walks in consecutive games since it happened in each of the first four games of the season March 31-April 4. Over the previous five games, the Dodgers had allowed a total of eight walks in 46.0 innings pitched...Ryan Ward hit his 11th homer of the season Thursday and extended his hitting streak to five games, going 2-for-4 with a walk, RBI and two runs scored. Over the five-game stretch, Ward is 8-for-21 (.381) with seven RBI.

