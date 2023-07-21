Executive Chef Jim Griego Nominated for 2023 Hospitality Industry Awards Chef of the Year

July 21, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Oak View Group's Executive Chef Jim Griego has been nominated for the New Mexico Restaurant Association's 2023 Hospitality Industry Awards Chef of the Year. Oak View Group is the exclusive concessionaire at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

"I am extremely appreciative of the Isotopes organization and Oak View Group for giving me the chance and allowing me to be creative with many food options at the ballpark," Griego said. "What an honor to be nominated for such a prestigious award. My goal is to make Isotopes Park a food destination across the state and Minor League Baseball. I'm grateful for what we've accomplished and excited to keep raising the bar."

This is the second time Griego has been nominated for Chef of the Year (2019).

"The culinary experience is such an important part of coming to an Isotopes game," stated Isotopes General Manager John Traub. "As an Albuquerque native, it's awesome that Jim has been able to incorporate the local fare into the concessions and hospitality experience at the ballpark."

Griego began his tenure with the Isotopes and Oak View Group in March 2022 after spending time as the Executive Chef at Presbyterian Hospital. He has also worked as a recipe developer for the Social Apron and as the Culinary Manager at Bone Fish and PF Chang's. Griego got his start in the food industry when he attended CNM and earned his degree in Culinary Arts.

About the award:

The "Chef of the Year" category was established to recognize an exemplary chef in New Mexico. To be eligible for New Mexico's outstanding "Chef of the Year," the nominee must be someone who:

Contributes to the advancement and prestige of the food service industry.

Is currently employed in the food service industry in New Mexico, and has been actively engaged and employed in the food service industry for a minimum of the past three consecutive years.

Demonstrates leadership, creativity, and culinary excellence in their workplace

Exemplifies remarkable guest service, mentorship, and quality inside and outside the kitchen

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.