Renegades Launch Gades Give Back Ticket Program

April 18, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, have announced the Gades Give Back Ticket Program, a brand-new community initiative that honors and gives back to groups of individuals that help lead, educate, secure, care for and protect our communities and nation.

The Renegades have selected different groups of people whom will have the opportunity to receive two (2) free Valley Reserved tickets to a home game during their group's honored month.

"We are always looking for ways to give back to the community and honor those who serve our communities," said Steve Gliner, President and General Manager of the Renegades. "The 'Gades Give Back' program is just another way that we can say thank you to the people who help our communities and our nation on a daily basis."

The selected groups for the 2022 season are as follows:

- April - Government Employees (includes town/city employees, county employees, state employees and federal employees)

- May - First Responders (includes EMS, firefighters, police, corrections officers and security personnel)

- June - Education Staff (includes teachers, principals, school counselors and coaches, administrative staff, janitorial staff, and cafeteria staff)

- July - Healthcare Workers (includes nurses, doctors, administrative staff, janitorial staff, etc.)

- August/September - Military Personnel (includes active and retired military members of any branch)

To receive the two (2) free Valley Reserved tickets, fans must receive the tickets in-person at the Renegades Box Office and show a form of identification proving that you are part of one of the above honored groups. Tickets are limited to one game per individual during your honored month. Additional tickets beyond the two (2) free tickets will be subject to standard pricing for the selected ballgame.

For more information on the Gades Give Back Ticket Program, click here. The Gades Give Back Ticket Program, along with all Renegades Community Initiatives, are presented by Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth).

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 18, 2022

Renegades Launch Gades Give Back Ticket Program - Hudson Valley Renegades

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.