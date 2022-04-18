Greenville Drive Announces Season Long Goal for Blood Collection

Greenville, S.C. - In keeping with the organization's community leadership and consistent support of key causes in our area, the Greenville Drive officially kicked off its tenth season of partnership with The Blood Connection, the sole provider of blood and blood products for the Upstate, with a press conference and rally announcing special plans for their anniversary season.

To celebrate this key milestone and address the very real and critical need for whole blood donation to support local health care needs and save lives in our community, The Drive announced an aggressive goal to secure 356 pints of usable blood over the course of the season through a series of six blood drives running from mid-April through mid-August at Fluor Field. The number 356 is special to The Drive, as it commemorates Shoeless Joe Jackson's lifetime batting average and the name of the new District 356 entertainment area set to open later this Spring adjacent to Fluor Field.

Today's kick-off event also featured Dr. Bruce Swords, chief clinical Officer for Bon Secours St. Francis Health System, and Prisma Health trauma surgeon Dr. Benjamin Manning, who shared their thoughts on the urgent need for more whole blood donations, especially based on the supply that was depleted during a year of historically low blood donor turnout in 2021. Top local donors, as well as a woman whose life was saved through the precious gift of blood donation, were also on-hand to emphasize the important role blood donation plays here in Greenville.

The first of these events took place on April 11, with five additional tenth anniversary blood drives at Fluor Field set for:

Wednesday, April 20 from 2 p.m.-7 p.m. (gameday and Health Care Careers Night)

Friday, May 20 from noon-5 p.m. (gameday)

Tuesday, June 7 from noon-5 p.m. (gameday)

Thursday, July 21 noon-5 p.m.

Friday, August 12 from noon-5 p.m. (gameday)

Saving Lives at Home signage will be prominently featured throughout the season at Fluor Field, and updates on progress toward the donation goal will be provided following each of the six blood donation events. The Drive and The Blood Connection request the media's help in spreading the word about these events and encouraging on-site donations.

"Over the course of our long partnership, the Greenville Drive has been instrumental in helping us educate the public on the continuous need for blood donation, not just at moments of crisis," noted Delisa English, president and chief executive officer of The Blood Connection. "As we enter our tenth season together, we are so grateful for the entire Drive organization's consistent support in saving lives right here in our backyard and in their eagerness to help wherever, whenever and however they've been called upon."

To encourage and recognize the importance of blood donors in helping friends and neighbors at their time of greatest need, the Ten Years of Saving Lives Campaign will include special rewards and incentives for those who donate at these events. Donors at the April 20 event will receive a raglan t-shirt, a clear bag and a voucher valid for two tickets to a future Drive game. The Blood Connection and the Greenville Drive will recognize our dedicated donors across the season at an end of the year event. Donate at two of the Fluor Field blood drives to be invited; donate at 3 throughout the summer and receive a commemorative Drive baseball jersey.

"In sports, we can sometimes throw the word 'hero' around a bit lightly, but those who donate blood are lifesavers and heroes in the truest sense of the word and should be treated accordingly," said Greenville Drive Vice President of Marketing Jeff Brown. "Our work with The Blood Connection is not only one of our longest-standing relationships, but it is also core to The Drive's mission to be a force for good in Greenville and beyond. We are proud to celebrate this milestone, and we know that the Greenville community will help us deliver on our very aggressive donation goals, because, just as we work to support them, this community has never let us down. As always, together, we win."

Appointments are recommended but not required for donation, but those who need more information or wish to register in advance can do so at thebloodconnection.org/greenville-drive

