Spider-Man, Thor Coming to the Shore this Summer

April 18, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Spider-Man. Thor. Legends of Marvel are coming to the Jersey Shore this summer with the BlueClaws set to host Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond and Marvel Super Hero Night at ShoreTown Ballpark, with special promotional nights this year set for Thursday, May 26th and Friday, July 22nd.

May 26th will be Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night at the ballpark. Spider-Man will be on hand for a special character appearance. Additionally, the BlueClaws will be wearing special Dr. Strange inspired jerseys for the game.

On July 22nd, Marvel Super Hero Night, the BlueClaws welcome Thor, who will bring the thunder to the ballpark that night. In addition to his special appearance during the game, BlueClaws players will be wearing Thor inspired jerseys.

Each night will feature a specialty jersey auction with proceeds to benefit BlueClaws Charities.

"MiLB's new partnership with Marvel Entertainment brings together two storied brands who create memories that are passed down from generation to generation," said Kurt Hunzeker, Major League Baseball's Vice President of Minor League Business Operations. "The possibilities with this partnership are endless and we look forward to some incredibly creative content, merchandise, and promotions."

One of the best ways to enjoy these games is with a BlueClaws membership plan. Packages are 5 or 10 games in length and include the best seats and value pricing, a hot dog, soda, and novelty ice cream at each game, and a boardwalk game ticket for each game too. Memberships are available by calling a BlueClaws representative at 732-901-7000 option 3 or online at BlueClaws.com.

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. The BlueClaws will draw their 8-millionth fan to ShoreTown Ballpark later this summer and opened the season with a sellout crowd of over 8,000 fans on April 8th.

