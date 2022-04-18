Ceddanne Rafaela Named Player of the Week

Greenville, SC - The Greenville Drive's Ceddanne Rafaela has been selected as Player of the Week for the South Atlantic League. This comes as no surprise after his stellar performance at the plate against the Asheville Tourists. His first at bat was a double that eventually led to the first run of the series. The work didn't stop there. Rafaela scored 10 runs over the course of the week and totaled eight RBIs.

Rafaela no doubt played a large part in the Drive's high scoring offensive performance. He also played a part in almost 20 runs. The Center Fielder is sitting at a .396 batting average with it looking to improve. Rafaela has the second highest batting average on the team after Matthew Lugo.

The 5'8, 152-pound athlete surely has made a mark early in the season, showing the power he possesses. Rafaela has been a part of the Red Sox organization since 2019, but this is his first season with the Drive.

